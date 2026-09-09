Bandhan Bank launches 4 credit cards: Check rewards, lounge access and benefits across variants

The Sparks card offers accelerated rewards on grocery and apparel spending, along with a welcome reward bonus, domestic airport lounge access, BookMyShow offers, a fuel surcharge waiver and EMI cashback benefits.

Ignite focuses on grocery and travel spending and comes with welcome and milestone rewards, domestic and international airport lounge access and EazyDiner benefits.

The Flare card is positioned as a travel-focused offering, with an Amazon Pay voucher as a welcome benefit, domestic and international lounge access, BookMyShow and EazyDiner benefits and golf privileges.

The premium Lumina card offers enhanced rewards on international spending, an Oberoi gift voucher as a welcome benefit, domestic and international lounge access, concierge and airport meet-and-greet services, along with BookMyShow, EazyDiner and golf benefits.

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Digital-first application

Bandhan Bank said the credit cards will offer a digital-first application and servicing journey. Customers can apply online or through the lender’s branches.

“The launch of Credit Cards marks a significant milestone in our journey as a universal bank. Our new credit card portfolio, launched in collaboration with Mastercard, reflects our commitment to serving the aspirations of a digital-first India, featuring a seamless end-to-end digital application journey and convenient card servicing experience,” said Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank.

Rajinder Kumar Babbar, ED & CBO, Bandhan Bank, said the portfolio brings together digital convenience, rewards and lifestyle benefits across different spending requirements.

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Mastercard partnership

Mastercard said the partnership comes as India’s credit landscape evolves with greater digital adoption and changing consumer expectations. Gautam Aggarwal, President, India & South Asia, Mastercard, said the collaboration combines Bandhan Bank’s customer reach with Mastercard’s global network and capabilities.

Bandhan Bank currently operates across 35 of India’s 36 states and Union Territories, serving more than 3.2 crore customers through over 6,400 banking outlets. As of June 2026, the bank had a deposit base of Rs 1.65 lakh crore, while advances stood at more than Rs 1.56 lakh crore.

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