Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
Bandhan Bank launches 4 credit cards: Check rewards, lounge access and benefits across variants

Bandhan Bank launches 4 credit cards: Check rewards, lounge access and benefits across variants

Bandhan Bank has entered the credit card market with four new cards, offering rewards and lifestyle benefits tailored to different spending needs. The bank said the cards have been designed to cater to customers ranging from Gen Z and emerging affluent consumers to frequent travellers and premium lifestyle seekers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 12:35 AM IST
Bandhan Bank launches 4 credit cards: Check rewards, lounge access and benefits across variantsBandhan Bank said the credit cards will offer a digital-first application and servicing journey. Customers can apply online or through the lender’s branches.

Bandhan Bank on Monday launched its first credit card portfolio in partnership with Mastercard, introducing four variants aimed at different customer segments and spending needs. The move marks the lender’s entry into the credit card segment as it expands its product offerings as a universal bank.

The new portfolio comprises Sparks, Ignite, Flare and Lumina, with each card offering a different mix of rewards and lifestyle benefits. Bandhan Bank said the cards have been designed to cater to customers ranging from Gen Z and emerging affluent consumers to frequent travellers and premium lifestyle seekers.

Advertisement

The Sparks card offers accelerated rewards on grocery and apparel spending, along with a welcome reward bonus, domestic airport lounge access, BookMyShow offers, a fuel surcharge waiver and EMI cashback benefits.

Ignite focuses on grocery and travel spending and comes with welcome and milestone rewards, domestic and international airport lounge access and EazyDiner benefits.

The Flare card is positioned as a travel-focused offering, with an Amazon Pay voucher as a welcome benefit, domestic and international lounge access, BookMyShow and EazyDiner benefits and golf privileges.

The premium Lumina card offers enhanced rewards on international spending, an Oberoi gift voucher as a welcome benefit, domestic and international lounge access, concierge and airport meet-and-greet services, along with BookMyShow, EazyDiner and golf benefits.

Advertisement

MUST READ: CheQ launches UPI with up to 2.5% rewards on RuPay credit card transactions: What users get

Digital-first application

Bandhan Bank said the credit cards will offer a digital-first application and servicing journey. Customers can apply online or through the lender’s branches.

“The launch of Credit Cards marks a significant milestone in our journey as a universal bank. Our new credit card portfolio, launched in collaboration with Mastercard, reflects our commitment to serving the aspirations of a digital-first India, featuring a seamless end-to-end digital application journey and convenient card servicing experience,” said Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank.

Rajinder Kumar Babbar, ED & CBO, Bandhan Bank, said the portfolio brings together digital convenience, rewards and lifestyle benefits across different spending requirements.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: More cards, more savings? How young Indians are using multiple credit cards to cut everyday costs — experts say this is how to make it work

Mastercard partnership

Mastercard said the partnership comes as India’s credit landscape evolves with greater digital adoption and changing consumer expectations. Gautam Aggarwal, President, India & South Asia, Mastercard, said the collaboration combines Bandhan Bank’s customer reach with Mastercard’s global network and capabilities.

Bandhan Bank currently operates across 35 of India’s 36 states and Union Territories, serving more than 3.2 crore customers through over 6,400 banking outlets. As of June 2026, the bank had a deposit base of Rs 1.65 lakh crore, while advances stood at more than Rs 1.56 lakh crore.

DO READ: HSBC India offers zero forex mark-up on all credit cards from August 15

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 12:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more