BRICS Summit 2026: Will it rain in Delhi today? IMD issues multi-state alert for rainfall

Across the National Capital Region (NCR), including adjoining urban centers such as Noida and Gurugram, skies are expected to remain predominantly partly cloudy throughout Friday, (September 11). While immediate forecasts point toward light precipitation and scattered showers over the course of the day, meteorological assessments indicate that more significant heavy-rain conditions are likely to build up and manifest across the capital belt later in the week.

In Eastern India, atmospheric instability is set to trigger widespread precipitation. Bihar is anticipated to remain mostly overcast throughout the day, with convective activity expected to produce rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours while daytime temperatures hover around 35°C. Residents across the state have been advised to monitor district-level updates, particularly when planning transit.

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Similarly, Odisha faces a elevated likelihood of localised thunderstorms and rainfall, prompting regional authorities to issue cautions regarding outdoor movement and school travel plans. West Bengal will likewise contend with warm, humid conditions punctuated by recurring spells of rain and thunderstorm activity.

Northern and Western regions will experience mixed atmospheric patterns. Punjab is set to face intense heat and hazy conditions, with maximum temperatures potentially touching 39°C, prompting recommendations to limit prolonged outdoor exposure during peak daylight hours.

In Rajasthan, warm conditions will persist with daytime highs around 36°C and overnight lows near 25°C; however, monsoon activity is projected to expand across eastern districts alongside isolated showers in western areas.

Meanwhile, the hill states will see active weather developments. Himachal Pradesh is forecasted to experience early periods of sunshine followed by scattered afternoon showers. Uttarakhand will endure high humidity accompanied by afternoon thunderstorms, with the IMD maintaining a yellow watch across several vulnerable districts to warn of sudden weather shifts.

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BRICS Summit 2026

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member countries, partner countries, regional organisations and major international institutions.

The summit will see participation from several prominent heads of state and government, along with senior ministers and officials. The participation list includes leaders from countries such as China, Russia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, and South Africa, besides representatives from partner countries and regional groupings.