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BRICS Summit 2026: Where to watch? MEA release details of livestream, official photo access

BRICS Summit 2026: Where to watch? MEA release details of livestream, official photo access

The summit comes as India holds the BRICS Chairship for 2026, bringing leaders and delegations from the expanded BRICS grouping to New Delhi

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 6:05 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Where to watch? MEA release details of livestream, official photo access18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announcing arrangements for the public to access livestreams and official photographs of the high-profile gathering.

The summit comes as India holds the BRICS Chairship for 2026, bringing leaders and delegations from the expanded BRICS grouping to New Delhi. The MEA has released details to facilitate public and media access to proceedings and official visuals from the summit.

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READ THIS: BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi airport activates Pier C at T3, plans dedicated immigration counters

BRICS 2026 livestream on YouTube

According to the MEA, the livestream of the summit will be available on the BRICS 2026 YouTube channel (@BRICS2026India). Access to the livestream can also be obtained through a QR code provided in the ministry's official communication.

In addition, selected summit events will be livestreamed through the MEA's official YouTube channel (@MEAIndia). This will allow viewers to follow important proceedings and events remotely.

ALSO READ: 18th BRICS Summit 2026: Check full schedule of leaders’ meetings, key sessions at Bharat Mandapam

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Official Summit photos on Flickr

The MEA has also made arrangements for official photographs from the summit to be accessible online. Photographs will be available through the ministry's official Flickr account, with users able to access the photo albums through the link and QR code shared in the advisory.

The move is expected to provide media organisations, researchers and the public with direct access to official images from the summit.

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 6:05 AM IST
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