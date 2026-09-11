BRICS Summit 2026: Where to watch? MEA release details of livestream, official photo access

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BRICS 2026 livestream on YouTube

According to the MEA, the livestream of the summit will be available on the BRICS 2026 YouTube channel (@BRICS2026India). Access to the livestream can also be obtained through a QR code provided in the ministry's official communication.

18th BRICS Summit : Livestream and Photos



Details below ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/U7nsakQ3Wv pic.twitter.com/3RCnNgwex6 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2026

In addition, selected summit events will be livestreamed through the MEA's official YouTube channel (@MEAIndia). This will allow viewers to follow important proceedings and events remotely.

ALSO READ: 18th BRICS Summit 2026: Check full schedule of leaders’ meetings, key sessions at Bharat Mandapam

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Official Summit photos on Flickr

The MEA has also made arrangements for official photographs from the summit to be accessible online. Photographs will be available through the ministry's official Flickr account, with users able to access the photo albums through the link and QR code shared in the advisory.

The move is expected to provide media organisations, researchers and the public with direct access to official images from the summit.