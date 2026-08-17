BSNL Independence Day offer: ₹1 SIM, ₹2,399 plan with 412-day validity and ₹1.12 lakh satellite phone

A ₹2,399 plan with 412 days of validity is also available. For new FTTH customers, the first month will be rent-free.

BSNL has also created a barcode that customers can scan to submit their personal details. The company said a landline phone will be installed within three hours after the information is submitted.

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Satellite phone launched at ₹1.12 lakh

Alongside these offers, BSNL has launched a satellite phone that can make calls and send messages without relying on mobile towers. Bookings for the phone began on August 15.

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BSNL Chief General Manager Pankaj Upadhyay said the satellite phone can also make calls to regular mobile networks using normal SIM cards. He said the technology could be useful for national security-related work and institutions operating in remote areas.

The phone has an initial price of ₹1.12 lakh. Separate tariff plans will be prepared for each telecom circle.

Police verification required

The satellite phone will be issued only after customers complete mandatory formalities. The Department of Telecommunications, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, will conduct police verification, with the phone being provided only after the verification is completed.

Customers will also have to specify the purpose of using the phone, the duration of use and the geographical area where it will be operated. Officials said stock will be allocated to all offices in the coming days.

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Who can use the satellite phone?

Satellite phones are mainly used in places where conventional mobile networks are unavailable. Their users include the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with other defence-related sectors.

They are also used for disaster management and in remote areas, forests, adventure activities and the shipping industry.