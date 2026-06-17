BT Explainer: DXN or VIND — decoding Noida International Airport's two official codes

The Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, India's newest commercial airport, carries the three-letter code DXN. While most airport codes are straightforward abbreviations of city names, the code assigned to the airport has a distinct meaning linked to its location and ambitions.

The airport entered commercial operations on June 15, 2026, when an IndiGo flight from Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport became the first aircraft to land at the facility. The new airport is expected to ease passenger traffic at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and strengthen connectivity across western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR).

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What does DXN mean?

The code DXN was allotted to Noida International Airport by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2023.

According to Christoph Schnellmann, the airport's former chief executive officer, the letters were chosen to reflect both the airport's geography and its broader role.

"The D in DXN signifies Delhi, which is the national capital, and N stands for Noida, which shows our presence in the Western UP area. X, we think, signifies connectivity within India and the world," Schnellmann had said while announcing the code.

The three-letter code serves as the airport's global identifier and is used by airlines, travel agencies and passengers. It appears on tickets, boarding passes, baggage tags and booking systems.

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Why is the code different from the airport's name?

Traditionally, many airports receive codes based on abbreviations of their cities. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport uses DEL, while Hong Kong International Airport uses HKG. Chennai airport's code, MAA, is derived from the city's former name, Madras.

However, in some cases, airports are assigned more distinctive combinations. Since Noida itself is an acronym for New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, the airport adopted a code that combines references to Delhi and Noida while using "X" to symbolise connectivity.

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Noida airport also has a second code

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Like most international airports, Noida International Airport has another identifier — VIND — assigned by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations.

Unlike IATA codes, which are meant for passengers, ICAO codes are used by pilots, flight dispatchers and air traffic controllers for navigation and operational purposes.

Under the code VIND:

V represents the South and Southeast Asia region.

I denotes India's northern flight information region.

ND refers to Noida and Delhi.

How are airport codes assigned?

IATA, a global trade association representing airlines, generally assigns three-letter codes based on city names or airport names. For cities with multiple airports, codes may be linked to the specific airport rather than the city itself.

ICAO codes follow a more structured approach. The first letter identifies the geographical region, the second represents the country or aviation zone, while the last two letters identify the airport.

Situated near the Yamuna Expressway and around 139 km from Agra, Noida International Airport is expected to emerge as a key aviation gateway for northern India. Its code, DXN, reflects not only where it is located but also its ambition to connect western Uttar Pradesh with the rest of India and the world.

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