Flying from Noida airport on June 15? Here's How you can reach Jewar by bus, taxi and expressway

As Noida International Airport in Jewar prepares for its commercial debut on 15 June, plans are being made for how passengers will reach the terminal. Bus services to the airport are set to start on 14 and 15 June, with transport agencies in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand preparing route maps for operations.

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The plan aims to ensure that passengers do not have difficulty continuing their journey after landing at or departing from the airport. DTC, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, Haryana Roadways and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation are among the agencies involved.

Which places will be connected by bus?

Delhi will be linked through DTC services from Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and New Delhi Railway Station. Uttarakhand Transport Corporation will run buses from Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Haldwani. Haryana Roadways is planning direct links with Chandigarh, Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal. Under an agreement with UPSRTC, services are also being planned from major cities in Uttar Pradesh.

What will the public e-bus fares be, and what is the fare from the Botanical Garden to Jewar Airport?

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Public e-bus fares from key areas of Noida and Greater Noida to the airport have been planned at between Rs 10 and Rs 50. For passengers travelling directly from the Botanical Garden to Jewar Airport, the fare has been fixed at Rs 50.

Will app-based taxi services be available, and what time will buses run from Noida and Greater Noida?

App-based taxi services such as Uber, Ola and Rapido will be available. A separate agreement has also been signed with Mahindra Logistics for a premium electric taxi service. In the initial phase, buses from Noida and Greater Noida will run from 8 am to 8 pm, with scope to expand routes and timings later depending on passenger numbers and demand.

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How will passengers reach the airport by road?

At present, the Yamuna Expressway is the only direct route for travel to and from the airport for passengers coming from Delhi-NCR as well as the Agra-Mathura side. Travellers coming from Delhi will enter the airport through the link interchange after travelling 32 km from Zero Point. Those coming from Mathura or Agra will cross the Jewar toll plaza and take the link interchange to reach the airport.

Will there be any toll charge on this stretch?

Vehicles travelling from Zero Point to the airport on the Yamuna Expressway will not have to pay any toll.

How many e-buses and charging points are being planned?

Thirty-five e-buses for the airport are to begin operations before 15 June. To support them, 20 charging points have been installed at Noida Airport. Fast-charging facilities are also being set up at four locations on the expressway, including near the 16 km and 35 km points and near Mathura at 107 km. According to YEIDA Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh, buses will be able to charge up to about 80 per cent in around half an hour.