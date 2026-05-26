Can urban heat and air conditioners trigger India’s next energy challenge?

India’s intensifying heatwaves are increasingly becoming more than a climate issue. Rising temperatures, expanding urbanisation and rapidly growing dependence on cooling appliances are now reshaping electricity demand patterns and creating fresh challenges for the country’s power infrastructure. A new report, “From Heatwave to Grid Wave: India’s 270-GW Moment and the Urban Heat Crisis Behind It,” suggests that urban heat and cooling demand could emerge as one of India’s biggest energy challenges in the coming years.

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The report comes as India recently recorded a peak electricity demand of 270 GW, a historic milestone reached during an ongoing spell of intense heat. While heatwaves themselves are contributing to rising consumption, researchers argue that rapid urbanisation is amplifying the problem by transforming cities into what they describe as giant “heat traps.”

Cities are getting hotter

Urbanisation changes land-use patterns, replacing natural surfaces with roads, concrete structures and dense built environments. This creates the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, where cities absorb and retain more heat than surrounding regions.

According to the report, UHI intensity across Indian cities ranges from 2°C to 10°C, significantly increasing heat stress in densely populated areas.

The report noted that urban heating is no longer simply a daytime issue. Elevated temperatures are extending into evenings and nights, reducing cooling relief and keeping households dependent on fans, coolers and air-conditioners for longer durations.

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Cooling demand

One of the report’s most significant findings is that residential cooling demand is now overtaking industrial power demand growth in several parts of India.

This shift is altering traditional electricity demand patterns. States not usually associated with heavy industrial activity are emerging as key demand centres.

For instance, Uttar Pradesh recorded higher electricity demand than several major manufacturing states, suggesting cooling needs rather than industrial expansion are increasingly driving power consumption.

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The challenge could intensify over the next few years. The report estimates that air-conditioner use could expand to nearly 40% of Indian households by 2030, pointing to a sharp rise in cooling-related electricity demand.

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Ironically, researchers noted that air-conditioners themselves can contribute to urban heating through waste heat emissions, worsening local temperatures and creating a reinforcing cycle.

Night temperatures and humidity

Researchers identified rising night temperatures as a growing concern.

Unlike earlier patterns where power demand typically declined after sunset, cities now remain warm much longer. Buildings cool more slowly, cooling systems continue operating overnight and next-day demand starts from a warmer baseline.

Humidity is adding further complexity. The report found that compound hot-humid days increased from 14,086 between 2015–2019 to 16,970 during 2020–2024, indicating rising heat stress beyond temperature alone.

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The report argues that India’s energy challenge increasingly requires urban planning solutions alongside power-sector reforms. Measures including cool roofs, rooftop solar, green infrastructure, energy storage and smart grids were identified as potential strategies to manage both heat and electricity demand.

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As Indian cities continue to expand, the report suggests that managing heat may become inseparable from managing energy demand itself.