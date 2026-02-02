'Can't quote book not published yet': Rajnath Singh vs Rahul Gandhi over Naravane's memoir

Heated exchange broke out in the Lok Sabha on Monday after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to read excerpts from an unpublished book by former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane, prompting objections from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaker Om Birla ruled that such material cannot be cited in the House.

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As Gandhi began referring to what he said were excerpts from Naravane's yet-to-be-published memoirs, Rajnath Singh interrupted him and demanded that the source be produced before Parliament. "I want that LoP, Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi), should present before the House the book he is quoting from, because the book he is referring to has not been published," Rajnath Singh said.

Rahul Gandhi insisted the source was genuine and that he was drawing from the former Army Chief's unpublished memoir. He sought to quote from a magazine article, which carried excerpts from the book's typescript.

Home Minister Amit Shah also intervened, arguing that the book had not been published and questioning how it could be cited in the House. "When the book has not even been published, how can he (Rahul) quote from it?" he asked.

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The Speaker then backed the objections and cited parliamentary rules and conventions, asking Gandhi to continue without referencing the book. "Newspaper clippings, books, or other such things that are not authentic cannot be cited in the House," Birla said.

However, Gandhi insisted he was quoting an article published by The Caravan, and maintained that the magazine had authentic excerpts. He claimed magazine had "100% genuine" excerpts from the book. "Rajnath ji is mentioned in it,” he said, as Congress MPs urged the Speaker to allow him to quote the material.

The standoff continued as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that parliamentary rules do not allow members to cite books, particularly those that are unpublished. During the heated back-and-forth, Rijiju referred to the Speaker's ruling and urged that debate remain within the rules of the House.

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"The Speaker has given a ruling that articles from magazines or newspapers cannot be quoted in the House...Debate in the House should be held according to the laws," Rijiju said.

Rijiju also warned that the House must consider what action should follow if a member continues to ignore the Speaker's ruling. "We should also discuss what should be done with a member who doesn't obey the Speaker's ruling in Lok Sabha," the Union Parliamentary Minister said.