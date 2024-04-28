'Casts aspersions on judiciary': EC asks AAP to modify content of its election campaign song

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to modify the content of its election campaign song, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The commission said that the phrase "jail ke jawaab me hum vote denge" showing an aggressive mob holding the photo of Arvind Kejriwal showing him behind bars, "casts aspersions on the judiciary". "Further, the said phrase appears several times in the advertisement which contravenes the provisions of ECI Guidelines and Rule 6(1\(g) of Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994," the poll body said.

AAP's Atishi attacked the commission for putting a ban on the song. She said this has happened for the first time in the history of India that the EC has put a ban on the election song of a political party. "The same Election Commission ignores the violation of the MCC done everyday by the BJP," she claimed.

Atishi claimed that the EC said that AAP's campaign song put the Directors of CBI and ED in a bad light. "The ECI does not object when the ED, CBI, and other cases on political leaders are shut as soon as they join the BJP, but when we mention that in our campaign song, the ECI objects to it. The ECI says that if you talk about dictatorship, this is a criticism of the ruling party. This means that ECI also believes that the BJP is a dictatorship government," she said.

In its notification, the EC lists some of the phrases that it found in violation of codes. "The phrase "Tanashahi party ko hum chot denge" with the clip showing the protesters and police clash (running from 00:21 to 00:23) which apparently incites violence," the commission said.

"The phrase "gunda gardi ke khilaf vote denge and Tanashahi karne wali party ko hum chot denge" running from duration 00:27 to 00:32 Sec with the clip showing Manish Sisodia being escorted by the police. The words and the clip tends to present the picture of police in bad taste. It thus casts

aspersions on the working and defamatory and slanderous remarks for the police," it added.

"The phrase "Awazein khilaf thi jo sabko jail me daal dia, bas unko hi bahar rakha jisne inko maal dia. Itna lalach, itna nafrat, bhrastachari se mohabbat" shows slanderous remarks and is a criticism of the ruling party on the basis of unverified facts and also casts aspersion on the judiciary," the EC said.

The poll body stated that the phrase "Tanashahi party ko hum chot denge" with the clip showing aggressive mob clashing with the police shows criticism of the ruling party based on "unverified facts". "The above-mentioned phrase is repeated at several places in the advertisement which is objectionable."