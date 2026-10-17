Cattle feed used as fibre source? FSSAI cracks whip on Priyagold biscuit manufacturer

The inspection was conducted following a consumer complaint. Apart from the alleged use of cattle-feed bran, officials reported deficiencies in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage and segregation, personnel hygiene, premises maintenance and the handling of intermediate formulations.
The FSSAI said the company's licence had been suspended following the serious non-compliances identified during the inspection. The competent authority has subsequently granted sanction to initiate prosecution against Surya Food & Agro Ltd. for the reported violations.
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FSSAI flags other food safety violations
The action against Surya Food & Agro Ltd. was among several enforcement developments highlighted by the regulator. In a separate case, the authority sanctioned prosecution against Dodla Dairy Ltd. over a sample of full-cream milk that was found to be unsafe and substandard.
According to the regulator, laboratory testing confirmed the presence of detergent or caustic soda and milk fat below the prescribed minimum limit.
The FSSAI also sanctioned prosecution against Ueir Organic Foods Private Ltd. after a sample of organic yellow raisins was declared unsafe because pesticide residues exceeded permitted limits. A referral laboratory confirmed the presence of residues involving thiamethoxam and fluopyram metabolites beyond the prescribed limits.
Separately, notices were issued to Narpadham Foods, Sun Ridges Health Carers and M/s Sha Kantilal Jayantilal over various food safety, hygiene, storage and licensing compliance concerns.