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Cattle feed used as fibre source? FSSAI cracks whip on Priyagold biscuit manufacturer

Cattle feed used as fibre source? FSSAI cracks whip on Priyagold biscuit manufacturer

The FSSAI said the company's licence had been suspended following the serious non-compliances identified during the inspection

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 3:01 PM IST
Cattle feed used as fibre source? FSSAI cracks whip on Priyagold biscuit manufacturerFSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against Surya Food & Agro Ltd., the manufacturer associated with Priyagold biscuits

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prosecuted Surya Food & Agro Ltd., the manufacturer associated with Priyagold biscuits, over alleged use of bran meant for cattle feed as a raw material in biscuit manufacturing. The action follows an inspection that reportedly uncovered serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies at the company's premises.

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According to observations shared by the food safety regulator, bran intended for cattle feed and not meant for human consumption was being used as a source of fibre in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing. The material was stored in gunny bags marked for cattle feed, raising concerns about the suitability of the raw material used in products intended for consumers.

The inspection was conducted following a consumer complaint. Apart from the alleged use of cattle-feed bran, officials reported deficiencies in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage and segregation, personnel hygiene, premises maintenance and the handling of intermediate formulations.

The FSSAI said the company's licence had been suspended following the serious non-compliances identified during the inspection. The competent authority has subsequently granted sanction to initiate prosecution against Surya Food & Agro Ltd. for the reported violations.

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ALSO READ | Radisson Blu, BigBasket, Flipkart face FSSAI action over food safety, misleading claims

FSSAI flags other food safety violations

The action against Surya Food & Agro Ltd. was among several enforcement developments highlighted by the regulator. In a separate case, the authority sanctioned prosecution against Dodla Dairy Ltd. over a sample of full-cream milk that was found to be unsafe and substandard.

According to the regulator, laboratory testing confirmed the presence of detergent or caustic soda and milk fat below the prescribed minimum limit.

The FSSAI also sanctioned prosecution against Ueir Organic Foods Private Ltd. after a sample of organic yellow raisins was declared unsafe because pesticide residues exceeded permitted limits. A referral laboratory confirmed the presence of residues involving thiamethoxam and fluopyram metabolites beyond the prescribed limits.

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Separately, notices were issued to Narpadham Foods, Sun Ridges Health Carers and M/s Sha Kantilal Jayantilal over various food safety, hygiene, storage and licensing compliance concerns.

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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 2:52 PM IST
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