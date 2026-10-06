FSSAI steps up festive food safety checks, orders inspections of sweets, milk products and edible oil

FSSAI said the demand for these products witnesses a significant surge across the country during the festive period, increasing the need for surveillance and enforcement to prevent the circulation of adulterated, counterfeit and unsafe food products.

Focus on sweets, milk products and edible oil

The directions cover milk and milk products, sweets, snacks and savouries including namkeen and papad/fryums, edible oil, beverages and ghee.

The regulator said the products requiring greater attention may vary across regions depending on food habits and their prevalence. It cited “kuttu atta/singhara atta in northern and western parts” as an example.

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Under the special festive drive, Designated Officers, Food Safety Officers and Central Food Safety Officers have been asked to conduct inspections and sampling in their respective jurisdictions. The drives may focus particularly on identified hot spots and sensitive locations.

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Food Safety on Wheels to be used for testing

FSSAI has also asked authorities to deploy Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs), wherever available, in prominent marketplaces or based on specific intelligence inputs.

The mobile food-testing units will be used for on-the-spot testing, along with measures to strengthen vigilance and create awareness among consumers.

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The regulator has also made it mandatory for relevant data on inspections, sampling and their outcomes to be updated and recorded on FoSCoS/FoSCoRIS on a real-time basis.

FSSAI said the measures are aimed at assuring consumers of safe and quality food products during the festive season.