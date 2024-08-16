CBI summons 4 trainee doctors of RG Kar, to probe on 'order of events' on night of Kolkata doctor rape & murder

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensifies into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata, four trainee doctors of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been summoned for further questioning. Now, the four of them must be at the CBI's office in the CGO complex in Saltlake.

According to sources, questions on the order of events on the night of the incident will be directed towards these four doctors.



On August 9, the trainee doctor's semi-naked body was discovered in the hospital's lecture hall, which the government administers. Sanjay Roy, a volunteer for the community who is connected to the Kolkata Police, has been taken into custody; however, it is possible that more people are involved as well.



Three of the trainee doctor's batchmates who were on duty on August 8 were questioned by the CBI on Thursday. The central inquiry agency also questioned the hospital's former head of the department of chest medicine.

The CBI has also questioned the official in charge of the Tala police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of the hospital.



Additionally, a CBI team talked with the victim's parents while at her home. The officers interviewed them about their daughter's acquaintances and noted when they got the call from the hospital on August 9.



The call detail record of Sanjoy Roy has also been sought by the CBI agents. "We are also looking into data consumed by his mobile to ascertain whether he made any video or internet voice calls," a police officer told PTI.