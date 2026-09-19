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Centre lifts geographical caps: Non-CGHS zone staff granted one-time health scheme option

Centre lifts geographical caps: Non-CGHS zone staff granted one-time health scheme option

Under the updated guidelines, staff stationed outside CGHS areas can exercise a one-time option to join CGHS, subject to standard administrative conditions and the payment of required CGHS monthly contributions based on their pay level.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 3:38 PM IST
Centre lifts geographical caps: Non-CGHS zone staff granted one-time health scheme optionOnce enrolled, beneficiaries gain seamless access to OPD consultations, medicines, diagnostic tests, and inpatient care at CGHS-empanelled private hospitals and diagnostic centers.

In a significant policy shift aimed at widening medical coverage, the Central Government has completely removed geographical restrictions for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) eligibility. The decision gives serving personnel posted or residing in non-CGHS regions a one-time opportunity to enroll in the healthcare program.

The update addresses long-standing healthcare disparities faced by central personnel deployed in non-covered locations. Traditionally, central government employees serving outside the jurisdiction of functional CGHS centers relied on the Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944 — commonly referred to as CS(MA) — for medical reimbursements.

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Under the updated guidelines, staff stationed outside CGHS areas can exercise a one-time option to join CGHS, subject to standard administrative conditions and the payment of required CGHS monthly contributions based on their pay level. Upon enrolling, these employees will be tagged to the nearest functional CGHS Wellness Centre or city for operational and consultation purposes.

Once enrolled under CGHS, beneficiaries gain seamless access to outpatient (OPD) consultations, medicines, diagnostic tests, and inpatient care at CGHS-empanelled private hospitals and diagnostic centers nationwide at pre-approved panel rates.

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The policy change provides major relief to employees serving in remote or non-metro locations who previously navigated complex reimbursement procedures under the CS(MA) framework. However, the choice remains voluntary. Employees who elect not to exercise this one-time option will continue to be governed by existing CS(MA) rules for their healthcare benefits.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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