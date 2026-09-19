Centre lifts geographical caps: Non-CGHS zone staff granted one-time health scheme option

Under the updated guidelines, staff stationed outside CGHS areas can exercise a one-time option to join CGHS, subject to standard administrative conditions and the payment of required CGHS monthly contributions based on their pay level. Upon enrolling, these employees will be tagged to the nearest functional CGHS Wellness Centre or city for operational and consultation purposes.

BIG CGHS UPDATE!

The Government has removed the existing geographical restriction for CGHS eligibility. Central Government employees residing or posted outside the CGHS-covered area can now exercise a one-time option to join CGHS, subject to applicable conditions and payment of… pic.twitter.com/GaxzXuLHeZ — 8th pay commission (@8thpaycommision) September 18, 2026

Once enrolled under CGHS, beneficiaries gain seamless access to outpatient (OPD) consultations, medicines, diagnostic tests, and inpatient care at CGHS-empanelled private hospitals and diagnostic centers nationwide at pre-approved panel rates.

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The policy change provides major relief to employees serving in remote or non-metro locations who previously navigated complex reimbursement procedures under the CS(MA) framework. However, the choice remains voluntary. Employees who elect not to exercise this one-time option will continue to be governed by existing CS(MA) rules for their healthcare benefits.