Centre lifts geographical caps: Non-CGHS zone staff granted one-time health scheme option

In a significant policy shift aimed at widening medical coverage, the Central Government has completely removed geographical restrictions for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) eligibility. The decision gives serving personnel posted or residing in non-CGHS regions a one-time opportunity to enroll in the healthcare program.
The update addresses long-standing healthcare disparities faced by central personnel deployed in non-covered locations. Traditionally, central government employees serving outside the jurisdiction of functional CGHS centers relied on the Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944 — commonly referred to as CS(MA) — for medical reimbursements.