IndiGo CEO eyes fleet revamp in aggressive push to transform Delhi into global mega-hub: Report

Speaking at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards in London, Walsh revealed that the airline is currently locked in discussions with plane makers Embraer SA and ATR for a prospective order of regional aircraft. The prospective deal aims to either bolster or completely replace IndiGo’s existing fleet of ATR turboprops deployed across feeder routes.

While negotiations remain in early stages without any binding agreements signed, the move signals a sharp shift in ambition for India's largest carrier, which controls nearly two-thirds of the domestic market. The airline is preparing to absorb a massive delivery stream, including 60 long-range Airbus A350 jetliners, to expand its international footprint.

"Given the number of aircraft we have and the 60 A350s we are going to receive, we will obviously look at many new markets where we currently do not operate," Walsh said, as reported by Bloomberg.

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InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent of IndiGo, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 2,176.3 crore in the corresponding period last year, as elevated fuel costs and network-related constraints in West Asia impacted profitability.

The airline's revenue from operations, however, rose 19.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 24,584.1 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 21,542.6 crore in the year-ago period. For the quarter, IndiGo's passenger ticket revenue increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 21,878.6 crore, while ancillary revenue rose 13.9 per cent to Rs 2,453.4 crore.

Operationally, the airline is still steadying itself following a severe systemic breakdown in late 2025, when new flight-crew duty period regulations triggered widespread pilot shortages, causing thousands of flight cancellations over a span of days.

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The operational tailspin invited heavy regulatory penalties and led to the exit of former CEO Pieter Elbers, paving the way for Walsh — the former director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) — to step in and chart the carrier's next phase of growth.

2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards

On September 18, IndiGo clinched the title of ‘Best Low-Cost Airline in India & South Asia’ at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards — marking its 16th regional win in a 20-year history spanning India, Central Asia, and South Asia

In a statement, IndiGo wrote, "We are deeply honoured to be recognised, for the 16th time, at the coveted 2026 World Airline Awards by Skytrax. IndiGo has been named the Best Low-Cost Airline in India & South Asia, alongside other accolades including Best Cabin Crew in India & South Asia and Cleanest Airline in India & South Asia."

"This moment belongs to all our customers who have placed their trust in us. This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of our team to operational excellence and offering a hassle-free experience to our customers. 20 years behind us. Many more dots to connect ahead," the statement added.