Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Big relief for Delhi commuters: Barapullah Phase 3 to open Sept 29, easing the Mayur Vihar-AIIMS commute

Big relief for Delhi commuters: Barapullah Phase 3 to open Sept 29, easing the Mayur Vihar-AIIMS commute

The corridor will also feature pedestrian-friendly facilities and modern urban design elements, alongside infrastructure aimed at facilitating smoother vehicular movement

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 3:07 PM IST
Big relief for Delhi commuters: Barapullah Phase 3 to open Sept 29, easing the Mayur Vihar-AIIMS commuteThe Barapullah Phase 3 elevated corridor

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday said that the Barapullah Phase 3 elevated corridor, connecting Mayur Vihar Phase 1 with AIIMS, is set to open on September 29. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta are expected to attend the inauguration, PTI reported.

The nearly 9-km signal-free corridor will connect East and South Delhi and merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan. The project is expected to improve traffic movement along the route while introducing dedicated infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

Advertisement

READ THIS: UP’s 700-km Shamli–Gorakhpur Expressway moves ahead—but what do four new NHAI tenders actually cover and when can work begin?

Calling it a significant step in Delhi's urban infrastructure, Singh said the project has been designed with a focus on sustainable mobility.

"The project is also set to become a landmark in urban infrastructure development. For the first time in India, a flyover corridor has been designed with a dedicated cycle track, promoting greener and more sustainable mobility for Delhiites," the minister said.

The corridor will also feature pedestrian-friendly facilities and modern urban design elements, alongside infrastructure aimed at facilitating smoother vehicular movement.

The project was approved in 2014, and work began in 2015, with completion originally scheduled for 2017. However, multiple delays pushed back the deadline and increased the cost. The revised project expenditure is now estimated at around ₹1,635 crore.

Advertisement

PWD officials said construction of both ramps has been completed. One connects the elevated stretch from the Mayur Vihar side, while the other continues from the existing corridor near Sarai Kale Khan.

ALSO READ: Kashi model comes to Bihar: ₹2,520 crore makeover planned around Vishnupad Temple

Another major component, the extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna, has also been completed. The bridge will connect the two sides of the elevated corridor and form a crucial link in the overall stretch.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to provide commuters with a direct route between Mayur Vihar and AIIMS, reducing the number of traffic signals along the journey. Its integration with the existing Barapullah corridor will further extend the signal-free network towards South Delhi.

Advertisement

The dedicated cycle track is among the project's notable features, reflecting an effort to incorporate non-motorised transport into a major elevated road corridor.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more