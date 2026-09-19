Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Travelling by train? Western Railway diverts 5 trains from Sept 19; check new routes, stops

Travelling by train? Western Railway diverts 5 trains from Sept 19; check new routes, stops

The changes affect three trains because of infrastructure work at Ghaziabad Yard in the Delhi Division, while two others have been diverted due to patch-doubling work on the Ajmer-Chanderiya section

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 3:07 PM IST
Travelling by train? Western Railway diverts 5 trains from Sept 19; check new routes, stopsWestern Railway has announced route diversions for five trains

Western Railway has announced route diversions for five trains due to infrastructure work on two sections, asking passengers to check revised routes and stoppages before travelling.

The changes affect three trains because of infrastructure work at Ghaziabad Yard in the Delhi Division, while two others have been diverted due to patch-doubling work on the Ajmer-Chanderiya section.

Advertisement

Three trains affected by Ghaziabad Yard work

In an update posted on X, Western Railway said: “Due to traffic block for infrastructure work at Ghaziabad Yard over Delhi Division, the routes of following trains will be diverted.” The railway also urged passengers to “take a note and plan their journey accordingly.”

According to the Western Railway advisory, Train No. 19019 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Special, starting its journey on September 19, will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin, Tilak Bridge, Delhi Shahdara B Panel, Delhi Shahdara, Noli, Shamli and Tapri. The train will skip Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut City.

Advertisement

Train No. 19031 Sabarmati BG-Yog Nagri Rishikesh Special will run via Delhi Junction, Delhi Shahdara, Noli, Shamli and Tapri. It will not halt at Ghaziabad, New Ghaziabad, Meerut Cantt, Meerut City, Modinagar, Sakhoti Tanda, Deoband and Muzaffarnagar.

Meanwhile, Train No. 12904 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special will be diverted via Tapri, Shamli, Noli, Delhi Shahdara, Delhi Shahdara B Panel, Tilak Bridge and Hazrat Nizamuddin. It will skip Muzaffarnagar, Meerut Cantt, Sakhoti Tanda, Meerut City and Ghaziabad.

ALSO READ: Ivolga FG for India explained: The speed claim, local-production offer and 120-train Vande Bharat connection

Two trains diverted on Ajmer-Chanderiya section

Western Railway separately announced diversions because of ongoing infrastructure work involving the commissioning of patch doubling at Bandwara, Jharwasa and Singawal stations on the Ajmer-Chanderiya section.

Advertisement

In an update posted on X, Western Railway said: “Due to ongoing infrastructure work involving the commissioning of patch doubling work on the Ajmer–Chanderiya section, the routes of following trains will be diverted.” The railway also urged passengers to “take a note and plan their journey accordingly.”

Train No. 09723 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus will run via Ajmer-Abu Road-Palanpur-Sabarmati BG-Vadodara, instead of its existing Ajmer-Chittaurgarh-Ratlam-Vadodara route. The revised service will halt at Beawar, Abu Road, Marwar, Palanpur, Falna and Sabarmati BG.

Train No. 12996 Ajmer-Bandra Terminus will also operate through the revised route of Ajmer-Abu Road-Sabarmati BG-Palanpur-Vadodara. The advisory lists multiple journey commencement dates, including September 19, September 22, September 24, September 29, October 3 and October 6.

READ THIS: Southern Railway achieves 100% electrification across 5,068-km broad gauge network

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more