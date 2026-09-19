Travelling by train? Western Railway diverts 5 trains from Sept 19; check new routes, stops

Three trains affected by Ghaziabad Yard work

In an update posted on X, Western Railway said: “Due to traffic block for infrastructure work at Ghaziabad Yard over Delhi Division, the routes of following trains will be diverted.” The railway also urged passengers to “take a note and plan their journey accordingly.”

🚨KIND ATTENTION PLEASE🚨



Due to a traffic block for infrastructure work at Ghaziabad Yard over Delhi Division, the routes of following trains will be diverted.



Passengers are requested to take a note and plan their journey accordingly.



For detailed information,… pic.twitter.com/Qj8vjqYZAe — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 18, 2026

According to the Western Railway advisory, Train No. 19019 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Special, starting its journey on September 19, will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin, Tilak Bridge, Delhi Shahdara B Panel, Delhi Shahdara, Noli, Shamli and Tapri. The train will skip Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut City.

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Train No. 19031 Sabarmati BG-Yog Nagri Rishikesh Special will run via Delhi Junction, Delhi Shahdara, Noli, Shamli and Tapri. It will not halt at Ghaziabad, New Ghaziabad, Meerut Cantt, Meerut City, Modinagar, Sakhoti Tanda, Deoband and Muzaffarnagar.

Meanwhile, Train No. 12904 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special will be diverted via Tapri, Shamli, Noli, Delhi Shahdara, Delhi Shahdara B Panel, Tilak Bridge and Hazrat Nizamuddin. It will skip Muzaffarnagar, Meerut Cantt, Sakhoti Tanda, Meerut City and Ghaziabad.

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Two trains diverted on Ajmer-Chanderiya section

Western Railway separately announced diversions because of ongoing infrastructure work involving the commissioning of patch doubling at Bandwara, Jharwasa and Singawal stations on the Ajmer-Chanderiya section.

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In an update posted on X, Western Railway said: “Due to ongoing infrastructure work involving the commissioning of patch doubling work on the Ajmer–Chanderiya section, the routes of following trains will be diverted.” The railway also urged passengers to “take a note and plan their journey accordingly.”

🚨KIND ATTENTION PLEASE🚨



Due to ongoing infrastructure work involving the commissioning of patch doubling work on the Ajmer - Chanderiya section, the routes of following trains will be diverted.



Passengers are requested to take a note and plan their journey accordingly.… pic.twitter.com/ZJ9LiYBvVd — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 18, 2026

Train No. 09723 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus will run via Ajmer-Abu Road-Palanpur-Sabarmati BG-Vadodara, instead of its existing Ajmer-Chittaurgarh-Ratlam-Vadodara route. The revised service will halt at Beawar, Abu Road, Marwar, Palanpur, Falna and Sabarmati BG.

Train No. 12996 Ajmer-Bandra Terminus will also operate through the revised route of Ajmer-Abu Road-Sabarmati BG-Palanpur-Vadodara. The advisory lists multiple journey commencement dates, including September 19, September 22, September 24, September 29, October 3 and October 6.

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