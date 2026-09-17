What the Bill does?

Gives the President broad new statutory authority to impose secondary tariffs on any third-party countries purchasing oil, gas, or related refined petroleum products from Russia.

Does it impose 100% tomorrow?

NO. The legislation does not trigger immediate, automatic tariffs. US President Donald Trump has to first sign the bill into law, and any subsequent application of tariffs remains entirely discretionary, depending on how diplomatic and geopolitical circumstances unfold on the ground.

How will the Tarriffs be removed, if imposed?

To remove or modify any imposed tariffs, the White House will have to formally notify the U.S. Congress and submit a justification report — a routine administrative process designed to ensure legislative oversight.

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Can India seek exception?

Yes. The bill includes explicit waiver provisions allowing the President to grant exemptions based on national security or diplomatic interests. However, India will have to engage directly with the White House and make its case through targeted bilateral negotiations.

This was not a Presidential action, it was a Congressional action. This is a durable statutory tool created by lawmakers that could be leveraged by this President or future administrations to pressure Russia and its major economic trade partners.

Timing

The timing is critical: the Chinese President is coming to DC next month. This legislative push is widely seen as a strategic leverage tactic aimed at pressuring Beijing ahead of high-stakes bilateral talks to secure key trade and diplomatic concessions.

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The India Question

Following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision that overturned key Trump-era tariffs — which had restored a degree of stability and clarity to ongoing bilateral trade deal negotiations — this newly passed bill reintroduces a major layer of legal and strategic uncertainty regarding when, how, and if the President ultimately chooses to wield this law.