'Chacha can take big decision after June 4': Tejashwi Yadav hints at Nitish Kumar's return to INDIA bloc

Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday hinted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is currently in the NDA, may return to the INDIA bloc after June 4. "To save the backward people's politics and party, our 'chacha' can take any big decision after 4th June," he said while speaking to reporters.

When asked whether Nitish will join hands with the RJD again, Tejashwi said: "When he will take a big decision, you will see."

#WATCH | Patna: Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, " ...To save the backward people's politics and party, our 'chacha' can take any big decision after 4th June..." pic.twitter.com/iw2xAX9EaQ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

In January this year, Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA, breaking ties with the RJD in Bihar and the INDIA bloc nationally. It was Nitish who had taken the initiative to form an alliance nationally and the first meeting of the opposition leaders had taken place in Patna. He quit the bloc citing delay by the Congress in seat-sharing.

As part of the NDA, the JDU is contesting on 16 seats, while the BJP is fighting on 17 of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The RJD, which is part of the INDIA bloc, is contesting on 23 seats, while Congress on 9.

In February, the JDU chief said that he went "idhar udhar" (here and there) but now he had again come to NDA and will stay permanently with it. "I have already told you that we (BJP-JDU) were together earlier. Twice in the middle, I went "idhar udhar." But now, once again I have come "udhar" (to the NDA)," he said, adding, "I will permanently be there now."



