Chandipura virus outbreak: How it spreads, why children are most at risk & what govt is doing 

The Centre has also launched a multi-institutional scientific probe under a "One Health" approach, bringing together experts in human health, animal health and vector surveillance to better understand the outbreak.

What is Chandipura virus?

Chandipura virus (CHPV) is a virus belonging to the Rhabdoviridae family, the same family that includes the rabies virus, although it causes a completely different disease. It was first identified in 1965 in Chandipura village in Maharashtra and is known to cause outbreaks of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), primarily among children.

Advertisement

Why is it dangerous?

The biggest concern with CHPV is how quickly the illness can progress. A child may initially develop a high fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. Within hours, the infection can affect the brain, leading to seizures, confusion, loss of consciousness and, in severe cases, death. Health experts say early medical intervention is critical because the disease can deteriorate rapidly.

Who is most at risk?

Unlike respiratory viruses, Chandipura virus does not spread from person to person.

The virus is primarily transmitted through the bites of infected sandflies, although mosquitoes and certain other biting insects are also being investigated as possible vectors. This is why outbreaks are often linked to the monsoon season, when vector populations increase. Children under the age of 15 are the most vulnerable.

Advertisement

The current outbreak has predominantly affected children, prompting health authorities to intensify surveillance and public health measures in affected areas.

What are the symptoms?

Early symptoms include:

Sudden high fever

Severe headache

Nausea and vomiting

Fatigue

As the disease progresses, warning signs may include:

Convulsions or seizures

Confusion or unusual behaviour

Drowsiness

Loss of consciousness

Doctors advise immediate hospitalisation if neurological symptoms appear.

Is there a treatment or vaccine?

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for Chandipura virus. Treatment focuses on supportive medical care, including managing fever, preventing dehydration, controlling seizures and treating complications. Early diagnosis and intensive supportive care can significantly improve outcomes.

How you can protect yourself?

Since the virus is spread through insect bites, prevention centres on vector control and personal protection:

Use insect repellents. Wear long-sleeved clothing, especially during dusk and dawn. Install window screens or use mosquito nets. Eliminate stagnant water and maintain clean surroundings. Seek immediate medical care if a child develops a sudden fever with neurological symptoms.

What is the government doing?

The Union Health Ministry has deployed the National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Gujarat and Rajasthan. Multiple national institutions are working together to strengthen disease surveillance, improve laboratory testing and diagnostics, conduct vector and animal studies and investigate transmission patterns. Coordinate outbreak response under a "One Health" framework integrating human, animal and environmental health.

Advertisement

Although Chandipura virus is relatively rare, its ability to progress rapidly and disproportionately affect children makes it a significant public health concern. With no vaccine or targeted treatment available, early detection, rapid medical care and effective vector control remain the best tools to limit its impact while scientists continue investigating the current outbreak.