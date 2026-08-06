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I-T Department releases ITR-6 Excel Utility for AY 2026-27; check who needs to file and key deadlines

I-T Department releases ITR-6 Excel Utility for AY 2026-27; check who needs to file and key deadlines

ITR-6 is specifically meant for companies that are not claiming exemption under Section 11 of the Income-tax Act, unlike charitable or religious institutions, which file their returns using ITR-7.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 12:37 PM IST
I-T Department releases ITR-6 Excel Utility for AY 2026-27; check who needs to file and key deadlinesThe due date for filing ITR-6 depends on the company's compliance requirements. Companies covered under transfer pricing provisions must file their income tax returns by November 30, 2026.

ITR filing 2026: The Income Tax Department has released the Excel utility for Income Tax Return (ITR)-6 for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 on the income tax e-filing portal, enabling eligible companies to begin filing their tax returns.

ITR-6 is specifically meant for companies that are not claiming exemption under Section 11 of the Income-tax Act, unlike charitable or religious institutions, which file their returns using ITR-7.

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Who is required to file ITR-6?

The form is applicable to companies registered under the Companies Act that do not qualify for tax exemption under Section 11. This includes most private limited companies, public limited companies and other corporate entities carrying on business or commercial activities.

Companies earning income from property held for charitable or religious purposes and claiming exemption under Section 11 are not eligible to use ITR-6. Instead, they are required to file ITR-7.

Unlike individual taxpayers, who select an ITR form based on income sources, companies file ITR-6 based on their legal status and tax classification.

MUST READ: ITR filing 2026: Tax Audit Season is here -- businesses, professionals: Who needs audit this month?

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What information does ITR-6 require?

ITR-6 is more comprehensive than the return forms used by individuals. It requires companies to disclose detailed financial and compliance-related information, including:

Balance sheet and profit and loss account
Tax audit details
Share capital and shareholding information
Corporate tax computations
Other statutory disclosures relevant to companies

The form is designed to capture a company's financial position, tax liability and regulatory compliance in greater detail than forms such as ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-3, which cater to individual taxpayers.

ALSO READ: Section 143(1) to 245: Decoding the 7 income tax notices every taxpayer should know

ITR-6 filing deadlines

The due date for filing ITR-6 depends on the company's compliance requirements.

Companies covered under transfer pricing provisions must file their income tax returns by November 30, 2026. The same deadline also applies to companies that are partners in firms subject to transfer pricing audit requirements.

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For all other companies required to file ITR-6, the due date is October 31, 2026.

Consequences of missing the deadline

Companies that fail to file ITR-6 within the prescribed due date may be liable to pay a late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income-tax Act. Delayed filing may also result in the loss of the benefit of carrying forward certain business losses, subject to applicable provisions of the law.

Where a tax audit is mandatory, companies must ensure that the audit report is submitted within the prescribed timeline before filing the income tax return.

ALSO READ: Section 10(14)(i) under new tax regime: Wrong claims can trigger income tax notices, warns tax expert

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 12:36 PM IST
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