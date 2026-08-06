Maharashtra's 'Singham' IAS Tukaram Mundhe: The officer with 25 transfers, now leading Maharashtra FDA crackdown

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Maharashtra FDA Commissioner

As the Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, Mundhe heads the state's regulatory body responsible for monitoring the quality and safety of food products, medicines, cosmetics and medical devices.

Since taking charge as Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2026, Tukaram Mundhe has led one of the state's biggest enforcement drives against food adulteration and unsafe products. Under his leadership, the FDA launched statewide raids targeting manufacturers, wholesalers, restaurants, dairies and retailers involved in selling adulterated food, counterfeit medicines and banned products. The department arrested dozens of offenders, sealed illegal establishments and seized goods worth crores of rupees in its first major crackdown

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Nagpur Municipal Commissioner

Among all his postings, Mundhe's tenure as Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur during the COVID-19 pandemic remains one of the most remembered.

As the city battled the first wave of coronavirus in 2020, he led containment operations, strengthened testing and contact tracing, monitored hospital preparedness and enforced public health protocols. His daily reviews, field inspections and strict implementation of COVID guidelines made him one of the most visible administrators in Maharashtra during the pandemic.

Nashik Municipal Commissioner

During his tenure as Municipal Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation in 2018, Mundhe became known for taking firm action against illegal constructions and encroachments. He also focused on improving financial discipline, transparency and efficiency in civic administration.

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His decisions often generated political controversy, but they also earned appreciation from citizens who supported his efforts to enforce municipal laws without exception.

Chairman and Managing Director, PMPML

As the Chairman and Managing Director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) between 2017 and 2018, Mundhe worked to improve Pune's public transport system.

He introduced measures to improve operational efficiency, tighten financial management and increase accountability within the transport utility. His tenure focused on reducing revenue leakages and improving services for daily commuters.

Collector of Solapur

Serving as the Collector and District Magistrate of Solapur, Mundhe earned a reputation for his crackdown on illegal sand mining and encroachments. He also strengthened revenue administration and pushed for transparent governance at the district level.

His firm administrative style during this period helped establish his image as an officer who prioritised the rule of law over political considerations.

Commissioner of Health Services and National Health Mission

In 2022, Mundhe was appointed Commissioner of Health Services and Managing Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra. In this role, he oversaw the implementation of public health programmes, monitored healthcare infrastructure and coordinated major health initiatives across the state.

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Although his tenure was relatively brief, it added another significant assignment to his administrative career.

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Principal Secretary, Disaster Management

Before taking charge of the Maharashtra FDA, Mundhe briefly served as Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, where he was responsible for strengthening the state's disaster preparedness and coordinating emergency response mechanisms.