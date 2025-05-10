China, urging peace between India and Pakistan, said it is prepared to play a constructive role in brokering peace between the two nations. Meanwhile, the US has also offered assistance to Pakistan to hold constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.

Commenting on the situation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said they are closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and are deeply concerned about the escalation. “We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions. This will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region. This is also what the international community hopes to see. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end,” the spokesperson said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir and continued to urge both sides to find ways to de-escalate.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's military spokesperson had said on Friday that there has been no direct communication between India and Pakistan. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, "I can confirm that no direct communication has taken place between the national security advisers of Pakistan and India."

When asked about Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s claims of a contact, Chaudhry denied it. Any indirect communication falls under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is better positioned to comment on diplomatic efforts, he said.

On Friday, Pakistan launched a fresh drone attack targeting 26 locations for the second night straight -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, which India thwarted.

In response, India targeted Pakistan’s air defence system at Chaklala, which was active during India’s strikes on terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke and had launched missiles at Indian aircraft. According to sources, four Pakistani airbases were successfully hit by Indian missiles to degrade Pakistan’s aerial capabilities.