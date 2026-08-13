CJI boycott campaign: Bar Council reverses directive halting enrolment of NALSAR law graduates  

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BCI withdraws order barring enrolment of NALSAR 2026 batch students over campaign against CJI Surya Kant



Read here: https://t.co/ELUi6BqgK6 pic.twitter.com/5wwYWAG4CL — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 13, 2026

"After thorough discussion the Members are of the unanimous view that as per the latest report, vast majority of the students of NALSAR (2026 pass out students) are innocent and they were not inclined to take part in the move of disrespect. Accordingly, the Council modifies the order of Chairman with regard to the ban on the enrolment of the NALSAR Students with the State Bar Councils. All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the State Bar Councils of their choice," the BCI said.

Roots of the boycott campaign

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The initial controversy erupted after nearly 450 out of NALSAR's 1,400 students mounted a protest against inviting CJI Surya Kant to their convocation. The campaign stemmed from oral observations made by the CJI during a court hearing on alleged police excesses during the Delhi NEET protests, where he reportedly said, “Please don't waste our time. We don't have time to watch these videos.”

Reacting to the protest, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra had issued a directive ordering all state bar councils to pause the enrolment of any 2026 NALSAR graduate until further notice.

"Till further orders, no student of NALSAR University of Law, who has obtained the Law Degree in the year 2026, shall be enrolled by any State Bar Council as an Advocate," the initial circular had instructed.

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Inquiry & Full clearance

In the earlier communication addressed to NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao and state bar council secretaries, the regulator had demanded a comprehensive factual report to identify individuals "principally instrumental" in initiating, organising, or mobilising the campaign.

The BCI had asserted that law students displaying disrespect toward the highest judicial office would prove to be a "liability on the profession," while also alleging that faculty members engaged in "groupism and dirty politics" to mislead students.

With the latest report establishing that the broader graduating class was not inclined to participate in the boycott, the regulator has completely lifted the ban, allowing the batch of 2026 to proceed with state bar council enrolments across the country without impediment.