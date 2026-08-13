Meet Georgina Rodríguez: The model, entrepreneur and former Gucci employee who became Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife

Her journey included ballet, retail jobs, a stint as a nanny in England and long bus journeys to work. One of her most striking memories from that period involves living in an apartment that had once been a converted storage unit.

Rodríguez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1994. She moved to Spain as a child and grew up in Jaca, a small town in the province of Huesca.

It was far removed from the world of football stadiums, designer labels and celebrity events that she would later enter.

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Rodríguez has spoken about being particularly close to her mother and sister while growing up. In a 2022 interview with El País, she pushed back against descriptions of her childhood as simply one of poverty. She said she never lacked the basics, but there were times when the family ate better than at others and when they did not always have hot water.

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Ballet was one of her early dreams

Long before fashion became her career, Rodríguez was interested in dance and ballet.

Her dream of pursuing dance eventually gave way to the need to earn money and become independent. Netflix's account of her early life says that when becoming a professional dancer did not work out, she turned her attention towards fashion.

That shift would eventually take her from a small Spanish town into the fashion industry.

At 18, she left home with just €100

One of the lesser-known details of Rodríguez's early life is how she left Jaca.

At 18, she wanted to study and become financially independent but could not simply move to Madrid. Then she received an offer to work at a hotel in Graus, a small town about two and a half hours from Jaca.

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Her mother gave her €100 to help her make the move.

Rodríguez told El País that the job allowed her to start earning a salary, pay rent and live independently.

It was her first major step away from home.

Madrid came next — and so did retail jobs

Rodríguez eventually moved to Madrid because she wanted to study business administration.

She first found work at Massimo Dutti after leaving her CV with Inditex. She later moved to England, where she worked as a nanny and learned English.

When she returned to Spain, she secured a job at Gucci.

That job would become the turning point in her life.

She met Ronaldo while working at Gucci

In 2016, Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid when she met Ronaldo.

The couple have both spoken about the encounter in Netflix's I Am Georgina. Rodríguez has described being immediately struck by Ronaldo when he entered the store, while Ronaldo has recalled feeling a “click” when he first saw her.

Their relationship soon became public, and Rodríguez's life changed dramatically.

Before the luxury life came five-hour bus rides

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Perhaps the most revealing detail about Rodríguez's early career comes from Netflix's account of her retail years.

According to Tudum, she worked long hours, sometimes worked two jobs from Thursday to Sunday and endured five-hour bus journeys. At one point, she lived in an apartment that had previously been a converted storage unit and paid $325 a month in rent.

That detail stands in stark contrast to the lifestyle she is associated with today.

Rodríguez has since become a familiar face at fashion shows and international events, while her personal life has been documented through Netflix's I Am Georgina. The series presents her as a model, businesswoman, influencer and mother.

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Ronaldo changed her public profile, but she built a career of her own

Her relationship with Ronaldo undoubtedly brought global attention, but Rodríguez has also built a career beyond being known as a footballer's partner.

She has worked in fashion, launched her own clothing venture and built a major social-media presence. El País reported in 2021 that her first sportswear collection sold out soon after launch.

She also became the central figure in Netflix's I Am Georgina, which turned aspects of her personal and professional life into a global reality series.

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From a €100 start to becoming Ronaldo's wife

Rodríguez's story is therefore more complicated than the glamorous images that usually accompany her name.

She was born in Argentina, grew up in a small Spanish town, dreamed of dance, left home at 18 with €100, worked in hotels and fashion retail, spent time as a nanny in England and eventually found herself working at Gucci.

That Gucci job led to a meeting with Ronaldo in 2016.

Nearly ten years later, that chance encounter has ended with Rodríguez becoming Cristiano Ronaldo's wife.

Her transformation from a young retail worker navigating long commutes and modest living conditions to one of the world's most recognisable football partners is perhaps the lesser-known story behind the newly married Georgina Rodríguez.