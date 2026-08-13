Fizz on the tracks: Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express adopts corporate brand title with beverage giant

Under the temporary commercial agreement running from August 19 to November 11, 2026, the North Eastern Railway zone has been instructed to refer to the corporate superfast service as the 'Sprite' Tejas Express at originating, terminating, and en-route stations.

While exterior vinyl advertising wraps have long been used on regular trains to generate non-fare income, this arrangement pushes the boundaries of rail monetisation into brand nomenclature. Operating on a 512-km corridor in roughly six hours and 15 minutes, the premium service offers fully air-conditioned LHB coaches, onboard catering, infotainment options, and group booking provisions.

Rail officials clarified that while IRCTC handles onboard management and operations — paying haulage fees to Indian Railways for track and station usage — the train remains part of the public infrastructure system. The temporary identity shift serves purely as an expanded advertising avenue to bolster non-fare revenues while maintaining standard passenger services across its six-day weekly schedule.