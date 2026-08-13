India to be first official partner country at Russian Energy Week 2026 in Moscow

The Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) will represent the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the international forum. An Indian exhibition stand will be set up at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall and Gostiny Dvor, where projects of eight major Indian oil companies will be showcased.

The Russian Energy Week is organised by the Roscongress Foundation, with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation, the Russian Ministry of Energy and the Government of Moscow. The official REW website says the 2026 forum is expected to bring together around 7,000 delegates from 100 countries and territories.

Russia keen to deepen energy partnership with India

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russian Energy Week Organising Committee Alexander Novak said India remains an important energy partner for Russia, with Moscow interested in expanding Indian investment in the Russian oil and gas sector.

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“Russia is interested in Indian investment in the Russian oil and gas sector and developing a distribution network with Russian companies in India,” Novak said.

He added that cooperation between the two countries in oil and gas projects was moving ahead and that the REW 2026 exhibition would provide an opportunity to present current and potential projects being developed jointly by India and Russia.

The partnership comes against the backdrop of deepening energy ties between the two countries. Russia has emerged as a major source of crude oil for India in recent years, while Indian companies have also maintained investments and interests in Russia’s energy sector.

India-Russia energy cooperation in focus

Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the Russian Energy Week Organising Committee, said the strategic partnership between India and Russia was particularly evident in the energy sector.

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He said Indian companies continued to show interest in Russian technologies and resources, while joint projects demonstrated the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Kobyakov also highlighted the broader multilateral dimension of the relationship, saying Moscow and New Delhi were working to coordinate positions within BRICS and other integration groupings.