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From slogans to sweeping: After the NEET UG protest, Gen Z students came back to clean Jantar Mantar

From slogans to sweeping: After the NEET UG protest, Gen Z students came back to clean Jantar Mantar

The students collected plastic bottles, paper waste and food packaging in garbage bags until the area looked visibly cleaner.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 2:55 PM IST
From slogans to sweeping: After the NEET UG protest, Gen Z students came back to clean Jantar Mantar Those who came back did so on their own, carrying brooms and garbage bags because they believed the public space should be left clean after such a large gathering.

Thousands of students gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand greater transparency and accountability in the NEET UG examination. But a day after the protest, a different scene caught people's attention.

A group of students returned to the protest site with brooms, garbage bags and gloves. Instead of leaving the litter behind, they cleaned the roads and pavements themselves. Videos of the clean-up soon went viral, with many people praising the youngsters for taking responsibility, as reported by The Better India.

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The protests, led by thousands of NEET UG aspirants from across the country, have drawn large crowds to Jantar Mantar over the past few days. Students travelled to Delhi carrying placards, water bottles and backpacks to support the campaign.

Cleaning up after the protest

Large public gatherings often leave behind plastic bottles, food wrappers, paper cups and other waste. Usually, sanitation workers are left to clean the area after the crowd leaves.

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This time, however, many of the protesters decided to clean the venue themselves.

The students collected plastic bottles, paper waste and food packaging in garbage bags until the area looked visibly cleaner. Videos of the clean-up spread quickly on social media, with many users praising the volunteers for setting an example.

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For many, the clean-up became one of the most memorable moments of the protest.

A voluntary effort

There was no official cleanliness drive or instruction asking students to return.

Those who came back did so on their own, carrying brooms and garbage bags because they believed the public space should be left clean after such a large gathering.

The effort showed that raising your voice for a cause and taking care of public spaces can go together.

More than just a protest

The clean-up was not the only act of kindness seen at Jantar Mantar.

According to The Times of India, volunteers helped fellow protesters deal with Delhi's heat by distributing bamboo hand fans, sharing drinking water and food. Some local residents also opened their homes so women could use washrooms.

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These small gestures showed the sense of community among the participants.

A message beyond the protest

Environmental campaigns often encourage people to "leave no trace" by cleaning up the places they use.

The students at Jantar Mantar followed the same idea. Instead of expecting someone else to clean the venue, they picked up the waste themselves.

Long after the protest is over, these images of young people cleaning the streets may be remembered as much as the demonstration itself. Their actions showed that responsibility does not end when a protest finishes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 2:55 PM IST
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