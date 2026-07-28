CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case; cites 360 witnesses

Probe launched after Higher Education Department complaint

The investigation began after the Department of Higher Education lodged a complaint on May 12, 2026, alleging irregularities and a leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question paper for the examination conducted on May 3. The CBI registered an FIR the same day and constituted multiple investigation teams comprising 72 officers and personnel along with eight cyber forensic experts.

As part of the probe, the agency conducted searches at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and several other states. These raids resulted in the seizure of digital devices, communication equipment and documents that were subjected to forensic imaging and analysis.

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Leak traced from source to beneficiaries

The CBI said it was able to trace the alleged paper leak from its source to the beneficiary candidates within weeks of registering the case, helping investigators identify the entire chain involved in the operation.

The first arrest was made on May 13, 2026. Among those arrested are three National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts in Chemistry, Biology and Physics, who are accused of playing a key role in leaking the examination questions. The agency also arrested several alleged middlemen who sourced and distributed the leaked papers, as well as two individuals associated with coaching institutes who allegedly procured the leaked question papers from the subject experts.

Forensic evidence and money trail under scanner

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The investigation also included analysis of financial transactions, leading to the freezing of several bank accounts, bank lockers and a demat account linked to the accused. In addition, digital forensic reports, handwriting expert opinions and academic expert assessments confirmed that the leaked questions had been circulated before the examination date. The CBI said further investigation and forensic analysis are continuing and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all those responsible face legal action.