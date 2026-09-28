‘Closing notice for ₹2 lakh?’ Sanjay Raut alleges extortion from Maharashtra FDA officials

“Before Mundhe became FDA Commissioner, the rate of closing notices was ₹10,000 - ₹12,000. After he created panic, the same rate went up to ₹75,000 to ₹2 lakh,” Raut alleged in the letter, as reported by multiple media outlets.

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Raut alleged that designated officers, assistant commissioners and food safety officers were using licence suspension threats to demand money from businesses. He claimed the FDA headquarters in Mumbai’s Bandra area and the department’s Thane office had become key centres for such alleged activities.

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₹17-18 lakh demand alleged

The Rajya Sabha MP also cited complaints received from business owners in Nagpur, Pune, Solapur, Wardha and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He alleged that two Designated Officers in Thane demanded ₹17-18 lakh from a quick-commerce company for restoring its suspended licence.

Raut further claimed that some businesses were being targeted based on unverified complaints, including allegations about rodents or unhygienic conditions, without proper independent verification.

Raut seeks disciplinary action

Raut said FDA officials must follow the prescribed process, including inspection, a compliance period, an improvement notice and a hearing before any licence suspension. “If recovery is being done by threatening direct licence suspension without implementing this procedure, then it is not food safety but abuse of power and extortion,” he said.

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He urged Mundhe to order an independent probe into the alleged “closing notice rate card”, investigate the Thane case and take disciplinary action against officials found bypassing due process. Raut also sought digital publication of licence suspension and restoration details to improve transparency.