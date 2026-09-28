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‘Closing notice for ₹2 lakh?’ Sanjay Raut alleges extortion from Maharashtra FDA officials

‘Closing notice for ₹2 lakh?’ Sanjay Raut alleges extortion from Maharashtra FDA officials

In his letter to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Raut claimed that the amount demanded for settling a “closing notice” has increased sharply. According to him, the rate was earlier around ₹10,000-12,000 but has now risen to between ₹75,000 and ₹2 lakh.

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Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 2:57 PM IST
‘Closing notice for ₹2 lakh?’ Sanjay Raut alleges extortion from Maharashtra FDA officialsRaut said FDA officials must follow the prescribed process, including inspection, a compliance period, an improvement notice and a hearing before any licence suspension.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused officials of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of allegedly extorting money from hotels, restaurants and quick-commerce companies by threatening to suspend their licences. Raut made the allegations in a letter to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and sought an immediate inquiry into the matter.

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In his letter, Raut said the amount allegedly demanded for settling a “closing notice” has increased sharply. According to him, the rate was earlier around ₹10,000-12,000 but has now risen to between ₹75,000 and ₹2 lakh.

Shri @Tukaram_IndIAS ji
आपल्या माहितीसाठी सादर!@Dev_Fadnavis जी अत्यंत गांभीर्याने घ्यावा असा हा विषय!@FDA_MAHARASHTRA
(कोणाच्याही व्यक्तिगत राग लोभाशिवाय) pic.twitter.com/U1Q6BZtsND

— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 28, 2026

“Before Mundhe became FDA Commissioner, the rate of closing notices was ₹10,000 - ₹12,000. After he created panic, the same rate went up to ₹75,000 to ₹2 lakh,” Raut alleged in the letter, as reported by multiple media outlets.

MUST READ: Maharashtra FDA seizes Rs 1.13 crore gutkha after six-hour chase, four people arrested

Raut alleged that designated officers, assistant commissioners and food safety officers were using licence suspension threats to demand money from businesses. He claimed the FDA headquarters in Mumbai’s Bandra area and the department’s Thane office had become key centres for such alleged activities.

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₹17-18 lakh demand alleged

The Rajya Sabha MP also cited complaints received from business owners in Nagpur, Pune, Solapur, Wardha and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He alleged that two Designated Officers in Thane demanded ₹17-18 lakh from a quick-commerce company for restoring its suspended licence.

Raut further claimed that some businesses were being targeted based on unverified complaints, including allegations about rodents or unhygienic conditions, without proper independent verification.

Raut seeks disciplinary action

Raut said FDA officials must follow the prescribed process, including inspection, a compliance period, an improvement notice and a hearing before any licence suspension. “If recovery is being done by threatening direct licence suspension without implementing this procedure, then it is not food safety but abuse of power and extortion,” he said.

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He urged Mundhe to order an independent probe into the alleged “closing notice rate card”, investigate the Thane case and take disciplinary action against officials found bypassing due process. Raut also sought digital publication of licence suspension and restoration details to improve transparency.

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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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