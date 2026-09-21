‘Roachie moment’: Dinner claims cockroach joined dinner table at 5-star hotel chain

In a post on X on Sunday, September 20, Seth shared a video showing the insect moving across the table near the food. He sarcastically named it “Roachie” and wrote that the baby cockroach appeared to be “wanting to share” their dinner.

Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. ‘Roachie’ - a baby *cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at the Romano restaurant at JW Marriott , Sahar , Mumbai, Saturday night*!!! Despite our persuasion ‘ Roachie’ refused to leave . Maybe wanted Piazza and not… pic.twitter.com/w1h92KZiaU — Dr. Ashok Seth (@Dr_AshokSeth) September 20, 2026

“Despite our persuasion, ‘Roachie’ refused to leave. Maybe wanted pizza and not pasta,” Seth wrote. He added that the incident took away their appetite and that the group eventually left the restaurant. He tagged IAS officer Tukaram Munde, along with FSSAI and JW Marriott, in the post.

Advertisement

The video quickly attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom questioned the hygiene practices and pest-control measures at the high-end property.

Marriott apologises, promises investigation

Marriott Bonvoy Assist responded to Seth’s post on X, apologising for his experience and saying the matter would be investigated. The hotel’s support account also asked him to share his contact and reservation details through a direct message.

ALSO READ | Dead rodents, cockroaches found at food unit: FSSAI orders immediate shutdown over safety risks

As of now, there was no separate public statement from the JW Marriott Mumbai management directly addressing the incident.

The copy will be updated with the hotel's statement once it is received.

The episode comes amid renewed scrutiny of hygiene standards at premium hotels and restaurants. In August, food safety authorities reportedly issued notices to two five-star hotels in Delhi’s Aerocity, including JW Marriott, after inspections flagged alleged violations involving cockroaches, flies, mosquitoes, expired stock and improper food storage.