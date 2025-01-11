Coldplay announces additional tickets for Mumbai concerts on January 18,19 & 21: Sale starts at 3 pm

Coldplay has announced the release of additional tickets for their much-anticipated concerts at DY Patil Stadium, set for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour - India. The tickets will be available exclusively on the BookMyShow app starting today, January 11, at 4 PM IST.

Related Articles

In response to overwhelming demand, fans are advised to log in early and prepare for potential virtual queues. To ensure a fair ticketing process, BookMyShow has implemented a waiting room feature, which will open one hour before ticket sales commence at 3 PM.

It's important to note that entering the waiting room does not guarantee a ticket or an advantageous position in the queue. All participants will receive a randomly assigned spot when sales begin. Once fans reach the seat selection page, they will have a limited window of four minutes to complete their booking, with each user allowed to purchase a maximum of four tickets.

To avoid scams and unauthorized sales, fans are urged to purchase tickets only through official channels. BookMyShow has cautioned against purchasing tickets from unofficial sources.

This will be Coldplay's first performance in India since 2016, and excitement is building around the show. The band is known for their spectacular live performances, featuring stunning light displays, fireworks, and a setlist that includes songs from their latest album, Music of the Spheres, alongside new singles from their upcoming project, Moon Music, and beloved classics from their extensive discography.

