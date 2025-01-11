Coldplay’s shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh: Chris Martin reads ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’, fans go wild ahead of Mumbai concert

“Punjabi aa gaye oye”, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin delighted his Indian fans when he read out Diljit Dosanjh’s famous catchphrase from a poster during his Abu Dhabi concert.

Martin, who is scheduled to perform in India later this month, was engaging with the audience at the Zayed Sports City stadium when he spotted a fan holding a poster featuring the phrase. The line, commonly used by Dosanjh during his performances, quickly caught Martin’s attention.

Without hesitation, Martin read the phrase aloud, prompting a loud cheer from the crowd. “We love you too,” he added with a smile.

Diljit's official team shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram Stories, captioning the video, “Chris Martin says PUNJABI AA GAYE OYE.....!!!! Chris Martin reading Coldplay fan posters and flags is so wholesome.”

The phrase “Punjabi aa gaye oye,” which translates to "The Punjabis have arrived," gained massive popularity after Diljit’s iconic Coachella performance in 2023.

As Diljit’s tour wraps up, Coldplay is gearing up for their return to India after nearly a decade. Their last performance in India was in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

After their Abu Dhabi show, Coldplay will perform in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the band’s return to India, and the video of Martin reading the catchphrase has gone viral on social media.

Coldplay’s much-awaited performances in India will take place at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 20, followed by shows in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, as part of their Music of the Spheres tour.

Meanwhile, Coldplay has announced the release of additional tickets for their much-anticipated concerts at DY Patil Stadium, set for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour - India. The tickets will be available exclusively on the BookMyShow app starting today, January 11, at 4 pm IST.

In response to overwhelming demand, fans are advised to log in early and prepare for potential virtual queues. To ensure a fair ticketing process, BookMyShow has implemented a waiting room feature, which will open one hour before ticket sales commence at 3 pm.