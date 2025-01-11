Honey Singh announces Millionaire India Tour 2025: Dates, cities and where to buy tickets

India’s live music scene has been gaining significant momentum, and 2024 saw Diljit Dosanjh captivating audiences with his electrifying performance at the Dil-Luminati concert. The UK band Coldplay is also set for its first performance in the country in Mumbai on January 18 as part of their Music of the Spheres tour.

Now, the spotlight is on Honey Singh. The renowned rapper and singer is making a highly anticipated return to the music industry with his upcoming Millionaire India Tour, promising to deliver an unforgettable experience for his fans.

Honey Singh has officially revealed details about his upcoming tour, which is being dubbed the Yo Yo Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour. Taking to Instagram on January 11, the artist shared the tour’s dates and cities, though the specific venues are yet to be disclosed. The tour is set to begin next month, with ticket sales kicking off today at 2 pm.

Cities and Dates for Honey Singh's Tour

The tour will span 10 cities across India. Honey Singh’s first performance will take place in Mumbai on February 22, followed by a show in Lucknow on February 28. Fans can also catch him live in Delhi on March 1, Indore on March 8, Pune on March 14, and Ahmedabad on March 15. Additional shows are scheduled for Bengaluru on March 22, Chandigarh on March 23, Jaipur on March 29 and he will wrap up his tour with a performance in Kolkata on April 5.

Ticket Information and Timings

Tickets for Honey Singh’s concerts will be available exclusively through Zomato’s District app, with sales beginning at 2 pm on January 11. In his Instagram post announcing the tour, he wrote, “Tickets going live today 11th January 2pm.” Sharing more details via his Instagram Stories, Singh added, “Silence is not the end of sound; it is its beginning. It is where life pauses to listen to itself. That’s why I was silent for so many years. Now you will hear me everywhere. Harharmahadev.”

Reports suggest that the concerts will be open only to individuals aged 16 and above. Honey Singh will perform live for four hours, delivering his popular tracks like Brown Munde, Blue Eyes, and the chart-topping Millionaire. His recent release, Millionaire, has already become a favourite among fans, and audiences can expect to groove to this hit during the shows.

After taking a lengthy break from the music scene, Honey Singh made a triumphant return with his album Glory, which shattered records upon its release. The album’s smash hit, Millionaire, quickly gained immense popularity, cementing Singh’s place in the industry once again.