Congress leaders participate in 'matka phod' demonstration in response to Delhi water crisis

As the national capital city Delhi grapples with an extreme water crisis, the opposition leaders from the Congress party led a ‘matka phod’ protest across the city today. The members of the party were seen smashing and breaking the pots on the ground. According to the reports the protests began somewhere around 10 am on June 15.

They were carrying these pots on their heads along with the party flags. The demonstrators called out upon the Delhi government, and raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the govt.

Devender Yadav, Congress chief from of Delhi, also attended the protests while asking for a special session of the assembly to address the water crisis issue in the national capital.

Earlier on Friday, Yadav had blamed the AAP government to not take stringent measures to tackle the water shortage situation because of which the Delhi people had to turn to water tankers to meet their demands.

The Delhi government, on the other hand, had put the blame on the Haryana government for releasing the capital’s share of water. Because of this Water Minister of Delhi Atishi had also mentioned that the city was facing a water shortage because of insufficient water reaching the Yamuna river in the city.

However, Atishi on behalf of AAP has urged Haryana to allow the release of water into the Yamuna, citing humanitarian grounds.

According to statistics she shared earlier, the amount of water produced on June 6 was 1,002 million gallons per day (MGD), but on June 7 and June 8, it dropped to 993 MGD and 990 MGD, respectively.

On June 9, it was 978 MGD, and on June 10, it was 958 MGD. The minister had said that water output was 919 MGD, 951 MGD, and 939 MGD on June 11, 12, and 13.