‘Constitution is Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible, and Quran for our government’ PM Modi at Rajasthan rally

At a rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi countered the assertions by the opposition that the Bhartiya Janata Party was out to damage and destroy the constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently defended the sanctity of the Indian Constitution, stating that even Babasaheb Ambedkar, its architect, would be unable to abolish it.

Asserting the Constitution's significance, Modi proclaimed, "The Constitution is Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible, and Quran for the government. For us, the Constitution is everything."

Accusing the Congress of aligning with anti-national elements, Modi attacked the opposition INDIA alliance for purportedly seeking to weaken India. He criticised the Congress for historical injustices against marginalised communities and alleged attempts to curtail constitutional freedoms during the Emergency era.

"The INDIA alliance is telling lies in the name of the Constitution," he said.

Responding to allegations that the BJP sought to amend the Constitution with a landslide victory, Modi clarified that the party's electoral aspirations stemmed from a desire to rectify past governance breaks.

He also criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for advocating nuclear disarmament, citing regional security concerns.

Further underscoring the Congress's alleged transgressions, Modi denounced its leniency towards intruders and its perceived indifference to national interests.

Moreover, he criticised the Congress's absence at the Ram temple consecration ceremony and accused the party for ignoring violence against religious processions.



