‘Correct KYC keeps your account safe’: PM Modi urges citizens to stay alert against digital frauds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern over the rising cases of digital arrest and financial fraud, saying that despite growing awareness about such scams, people are still falling victim to them.

Addressing the nation in the 131st edition of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said innocent citizens, including senior citizens, are being targeted and cheated of their savings.

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The Prime Minister warned that scammers often call and say, “I am a big officer. You have to share some details.” After such calls, innocent people share their information. He urged citizens to remain alert and vigilant.

He urged citizens to remain alert and not share sensitive information such as OTPs, Aadhaar numbers, or bank account details with anyone. He also advised people to complete KYC or re-KYC processes only through official bank branches, authorised apps, or verified banking channels.

Explaining the need for re-KYC, he said banks conduct periodic checks to ensure the safety of customer accounts, especially since services like pensions, subsidies, insurance, and UPI are linked to bank accounts. He cautioned that criminals send fake messages, calls, and links to mislead people.

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The Prime Minister further advised citizens to regularly change their passwords to strengthen digital security.

He also mentioned that the Reserve Bank of India had recently organised a Financial Literacy Week on these issues, and said the awareness campaign will continue throughout the year. He urged people to follow the Reserve Bank’s guidance and keep their banking details updated.

Concluding his message, he said:

“Correct KYC, timely re-KYC keeps your account safe.”

He added that becoming an empowered citizen is essential, as only empowered citizens can help build a strong and self-reliant India.

What is Mann Ki Baat?

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation and shares his views on important social, economic, and national issues. The programme was launched in 2014 and is broadcast on radio, television, and digital platforms.

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Through this platform, the Prime Minister interacts directly with citizens and highlights inspiring stories of individuals, community efforts, and positive initiatives from across the country. The programme also focuses on topics such as education, health, women empowerment, youth participation, cleanliness, environmental protection, and digital awareness.