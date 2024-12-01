Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry hit hard with highest rainfall in 30 years, normal life crippled, vehicles left submerged

Puducherry was severely affected by torrential rains brought on by Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall in the region on the night of November 30. The heavy downpours crippled normal life across the union territory.

Visuals showed partly submerged vehicles on the streets after incessant rainfall. The UT is currently experiencing a flood-like situation. The Indian Army has launched rescue operations and evacuated over 100 people since 6:15 am on December 1.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Puducherry recorded 46 cm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, marking the highest rainfall in 30 years. The cyclone caused extensive rainfall, submerging residential areas on the outskirts of the city, and uprooting trees in several locations. Power outages were reported across most localities from 11 pm on November 30.

Many housing colonies were flooded with residents unable to leave their homes for hours. Two-wheelers and cars were partially submerged and several houses were inundated by the rain, according to local residents.

Shops and business establishments remained closed, and the government set up relief centres to house people evacuated from low-lying areas. Senior citizens remarked that such severe weather had not been witnessed in the region in over 30 years.

S Balachandran, Additional Director General at the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, said that Cyclone Fengal began its landfall near Puducherry around 5:30 pm on November 30 and completed the process between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm. The cyclone is expected to move slowly westward and weaken into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

From 8:30 am on November 30 to 5:30 am on December 1, Mailam in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district recorded 50 cm of rainfall, while Puducherry received 46 cm. This marks the highest rainfall in the city, surpassing the 21 cm recorded on October 31, 2004.

Main roads and arterial routes were flooded causing severe disruptions to daily life, while farmlands with standing crops suffered significant damage. Public transportation was also impacted and local organisations like Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 worked to distribute food packets to those staying in relief camps.

Rescue operations are currently underway in multiple affected areas, with hundreds of residents evacuated from flood-hit zones. The operations are being carried out efficiently through a coordinated effort between local authorities, police, the Army, and specialized rescue teams. Efforts continue in areas like Jeeva Nagar to evacuate people and provide relief.

Meanwhile, operations at Chennai Airport resumed after midnight, though there were several cancellations and delays. A total of 24 domestic flights were cancelled and 26 international flights experienced delays both arriving and departing.