Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu: Landfall leaves 3 dead, over 200 flights grounded in Chennai

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry late Saturday night, bringing relentless rain and powerful winds to north Tamil Nadu. Coastal districts bore the brunt of the storm, with flooded streets, disrupted travel, and lives lost in Chennai.

Three fatalities were reported in rain-related incidents across the city.

The storm, the second to develop over the Bay of Bengal this season, packed gusts reaching up to 90 km per hour as it crossed the coastline. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai warned of continued heavy rainfall through Sunday, with varying intensity based on cloud cover.

Cyclone Fengal brought Chennai’s transport network to a standstill. The city’s airport was shut, cancelling 226 flights and diverting 20 more to distant cities, including Guwahati.

The Airports Authority of India announced operations would resume only after 4 a.m. Sunday. Suburban train services were also severely impacted, with tracks waterlogged at Pallavaram station. Several train routes were either cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled. However, Chennai Metro Rail services remained operational.

Low-lying areas in Chennai experienced severe waterlogging, with at least 53 roads submerged and seven subways closed. Arterial roads were eerily deserted as residents stayed indoors, bracing for the storm's aftermath. Chennai Metrowater set up round-the-clock helplines to address water supply and sewage issues.

State and district disaster management authorities activated emergency helplines and issued advisories for residents. The Tamil Nadu government extended bill payment deadlines for electricity customers, acknowledging the widespread disruption caused by the storm.