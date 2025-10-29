Cyclone Montha weakens after landfall; to impact nearby areas with heavy rainfall

Severe cyclonic storm Montha weakened into a cyclonic storm after making landfall on the Andhra Pradesh and Yanan coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Extensive rainfall and powerful winds battered coastal areas, uprooting trees and disrupting power supplies across multiple districts.

The weakening of the storm brings some relief, yet substantial rainfall and the risk of flooding remain a concern for affected regions. The IMD's assessment indicates the system will continue to impact areas with heavy rain as it moves inland, affecting not only Andhra Pradesh but neighbouring states as well. Authorities remain vigilant, with emergency protocols in place and ongoing efforts to restore services disrupted by the cyclone.

The storm's landfall was accompanied by gales and torrential downpours, leading to widespread damage in several districts. As Montha crossed the coast, the IMD tracked its movement northwestwards at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour. The cyclone was centred about 20 kilometres west-northwest of Narsapur, 50 kilometres northeast of Machilipatnam, and 90 kilometres west-southwest of Kakinada, monitored closely by Doppler radars at Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.

(A) Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] weakened into a Cyclonic Storm over coastal Andhra Pradesh



The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six… pic.twitter.com/cDQmMDqdVm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 28, 2025

Heavy rain continued to lash the region in the aftermath of Montha's passage, with the IMD reporting increased rainfall activity in West Godavari, Krishna, and East Godavari districts. According to an official, heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the next 12 hours, and monitoring teams are on alert across vulnerable urban and rural areas.

Some areas, such as Nellore district, recorded continuous rain for 36 hours, with up to 7 centimetres measured in certain pockets over 24 hours. The authorities have issued warnings for flooding in low-lying areas and advised residents to remain indoors and heed official safety advisories.

The cyclone caused significant disruption to transport across Andhra Pradesh. The state government imposed a night curfew on vehicular movement in seven affected districts, suspending all non-essential travel from 8:30 pm until 6 am on Wednesday, with only emergency medical services permitted. Air travel was also impacted, with 32 flights cancelled at Visakhapatnam airport, 16 at Vijayawada airport, and four at Tirupati. Rail operations faced widespread interruptions, as a railway official noted that 120 trains were cancelled in total on Monday and Tuesday across the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone.

There have been casualties and property damage as a result of Montha's powerful winds. In Makanagudem village of Konaseema district, a woman died after a tree was uprooted and fell on her during the storm. Power supply was also disrupted in many areas, with restoration efforts ongoing, particularly on Manginapudi Beach Road in Machilipatnam, where a palm tree brought down power lines.

Forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall extend to neighbouring states, with warnings in effect for parts of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. In Odisha, a red alert was announced for several districts, and the state government has advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal until 29 October.

Leaves of government employees have been cancelled until October 30 to ensure emergency response readiness, and preparations for relief and restoration efforts are underway.