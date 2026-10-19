‘Dadagiri Mumbai Me Nahi Chalegi’: Eknath Shinde meets Tiger shroff after Juhu firing

The visuals offer the first public update on the actor’s condition after unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire near his car as he was leaving a football club in Juhu around 7 pm on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg said the actor had a narrow escape.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meeting Tiger Shroff and his mother hours after an attack on the Bollywood Actor by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Shroff has minor injury on his right arm and hand. https://t.co/M44BFxt7VO — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 18, 2026

Shinde meets actor at home

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Shinde condemned the attack and assured the Shroff family of the state government’s support. He said no form of “dadagiri” or threats would be tolerated in Maharashtra, according to his remarks after the meeting.

“Both he and his mother are quite shaken… I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures… No form of threat will be tolerated,” Shinde said.

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“Five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable,” Shinde said, adding that the actor had injuries on his hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass.

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The deputy chief minister also said he had spoken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Shroff following the incident, calling the firing “deeply concerning".

#WATCH | Mumbai | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde says, "This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism..." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Driver Injured In Attack

While Shroff escaped a bullet injury, two people, including his driver, were injured in the incident. Nanavati Hospital sources said the driver suffered a gunshot injury to his left hand and may require surgery.

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Police said five rounds were reportedly fired during the attack. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and establish the motive behind the firing.

Investigation Underway

The Mumbai Police has recovered the bike from Andheri used in the incident. Police told CNN-News18 that the accused travelled on the two-wheeler from Juhu to Andheri before boarding a train.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the actor’s driver. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and the Arms Act.

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Two people were also detained by the Juhu Police for questioning. At present, investigators are recording statements of Tiger’s driver along with two eyewitnesses, who were present at the scene.

An alleged claim of responsibility for the attack has been circulating on social media, but police have not verified it. Authorities continue to gather evidence as the probe progresses.