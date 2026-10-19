‘Dadagiri Mumbai Me Nahi Chalegi’: Eknath Shinde meets Tiger shroff after Juhu firing

The visuals offer the first public update on the actor’s condition after unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire near his car as he was leaving a football club in Juhu around 7 pm on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg said the actor had a narrow escape.
Shinde meets actor at home
Shinde condemned the attack and assured the Shroff family of the state government’s support. He said no form of “dadagiri” or threats would be tolerated in Maharashtra, according to his remarks after the meeting.
“Both he and his mother are quite shaken… I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures… No form of threat will be tolerated,” Shinde said.
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“Five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable,” Shinde said, adding that the actor had injuries on his hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass.
The deputy chief minister also said he had spoken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Shroff following the incident, calling the firing “deeply concerning".
Driver Injured In Attack
While Shroff escaped a bullet injury, two people, including his driver, were injured in the incident. Nanavati Hospital sources said the driver suffered a gunshot injury to his left hand and may require surgery.
Police said five rounds were reportedly fired during the attack. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and establish the motive behind the firing.
Investigation Underway
The Mumbai Police has recovered the bike from Andheri used in the incident. Police told CNN-News18 that the accused travelled on the two-wheeler from Juhu to Andheri before boarding a train.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the actor’s driver. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and the Arms Act.
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Two people were also detained by the Juhu Police for questioning. At present, investigators are recording statements of Tiger’s driver along with two eyewitnesses, who were present at the scene.
An alleged claim of responsibility for the attack has been circulating on social media, but police have not verified it. Authorities continue to gather evidence as the probe progresses.