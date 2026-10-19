Tiger Shroff shooting: Why the Lawrence Bishnoi network continues to threaten Bollywood

Led by Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster who has been held in high-security facilities, the syndicate grew from university campus roots into a broad criminal network. The syndicate specialises in targeted killings, high-profile extortions, and weapons operations. It maintains a visible digital presence, frequently using social media channels to issue threats and claim responsibility for violent events.

Why the outfit is back in limelight

The syndicate re-entered public focus following a direct firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai.

Assailants on motorcycles opened fire near Shroff's vehicle, resulting in injuries to his driver, while the actor escaped unhurt. Shortly after the incident, individuals linked to the gang circulated messages claiming responsibility for the gunfire.

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Public claims issued by the network framed the attack as an explicit message to the film industry:

The "Salman Connection": The gang cited Shroff's continued professional and personal ties with Salman Khan despite prior warnings.

Industry ultimatum: The network communicated threats to individuals across the entertainment sector who maintain associations with Khan.

While online claims were issued by operatives tied to the faction, Mumbai Police initiated a forensic and multi-angle investigation to verify the physical evidence, track the shooters, and confirm direct operational linkages.

MUST READ | Firing at Tiger Shroff: CM Fadnavis orders strict action, 15 Mumbai Police teams probe attack

Key figures targeted by the syndicate

Investigation disclosures by agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alongside police reports, highlight a range of public figures, rivals, and celebrities targeted by the network:

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Salman Khan: The primary target of the syndicate, rooted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The gang has repeatedly issued threats and was linked to a April 2024 firing outside his Mumbai residence.

The primary target of the syndicate, rooted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The gang has repeatedly issued threats and was linked to a April 2024 firing outside his Mumbai residence. Sidhu Moosewala: The prominent Punjabi singer was shot and killed in Mansa, Punjab, in May 2022, with the syndicate claiming responsibility.

The prominent Punjabi singer was shot and killed in Mansa, Punjab, in May 2022, with the syndicate claiming responsibility. Baba Siddique & Zeeshan Siddique: Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot in October 2024, an attack claimed by the gang, which also put his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, on its radar.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot in October 2024, an attack claimed by the gang, which also put his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, on its radar. Tiger Shroff: Targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu locality, where gunfire damaged his vehicle and injured staff, with gang operatives attributing the attack to his association with Salman Khan.

Targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu locality, where gunfire damaged his vehicle and injured staff, with gang operatives attributing the attack to his association with Salman Khan. Bollywood & public personalities: Prominent industry names including Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Kapil Sharma, Aamir Khan, and comedian Munawar Faruqui have faced documented extortion demands, threats, or security escalations linked to the network.

Prominent industry names including Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Kapil Sharma, Aamir Khan, and comedian Munawar Faruqui have faced documented extortion demands, threats, or security escalations linked to the network. Rival gang members & associates: Operational targets identified by the NIA include Shaganpreet Singh (manager of Sidhu Moosewala), Mandeep Dhariwal (an associate of Lucky Padial killed in the Philippines), and rival gang figures Kaushal Chaudhary, Amit Dagar, and Sukhpreet Singh Buddha.

Operational targets identified by the NIA include Shaganpreet Singh (manager of Sidhu Moosewala), Mandeep Dhariwal (an associate of Lucky Padial killed in the Philippines), and rival gang figures Kaushal Chaudhary, Amit Dagar, and Sukhpreet Singh Buddha. Diaspora musicians: Overseas firing incidents targeting residences connected to Punjabi artists Gippy Grewal and AP Dhillon in Canada were linked to intimidation tactics by the network.

Origin of the Salman Khan feud

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The group's central grudge against actor Salman Khan stems from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.

The blackbuck holds sacred significance within the Bishnoi community, which follows longstanding traditions centered on wildlife protection. Lawrence Bishnoi and his followers assert that the alleged hunting of the animal damaged the community's religious sentiments.

Over the years, the gang transformed this dispute into a recurring crusade, repeatedly demanding a public apology from Khan. Law enforcement agencies identified Khan as a primary focal point for the network, prompting heightened security measures following direct threats and incidents near his residence.