Firing at Tiger Shroff: CM Fadnavis orders strict action, 15 Mumbai Police teams probe attack

The incident occurred on October 18 evening near Pushpa Park under the Juhu police station limits when Shroff was leaving the ground after a private event. Shinde said five rounds were fired at Tiger Shroff's BMW as the actor was leaving. While the actor escaped a direct gunshot injury, his driver Firdaus and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.

Shroff was inside the car at the time but was not hit by any bullet. “The actor was sitting in his car when the incident happened. He is not injured,” police said.

MUST READ: Firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

CM orders swift probe

Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and sought details of the firing. According to Chief Minister’s Office sources, he directed the police chief to conduct a swift and thorough investigation and take strict action against the accused.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also called Tiger Shroff after the incident and assured him that the attackers would be traced and arrested at the earliest. "We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.

Fadnavis sought details of the incident from police commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

15 teams on the case

Mumbai Police have deployed nearly 15 teams to investigate the case, while the Crime Branch is also probing the incident. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot, and officers are working to establish the sequence of events and identify the shooters.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Kumar Garg confirmed that the actor was safe. “The incident occurred while Tiger Shroff was returning in his car. He was not hit by any bullets and is completely safe. Mumbai Police has formed multiple teams and initiated further action,” Garg said.

Mumbai Police have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff from Andheri West, according to preliminary information.

DON'T MISS: ‘Just a trailer’: Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for shots fired at Rohit Shetty’s residence

The accused reportedly travelled from Juhu, where the firing took place yesterday evening, to Andheri before boarding a train to escape. Investigators are examining CCTV footage along the route to trace their movements and establish how they managed to flee after the attack.

Motive under scanner

Preliminary information suggests that three unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing. Police have not yet established a motive, and investigators are examining all possible angles.

A social media post issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group claimed responsibility for the firing, allegedly on behalf of overseas-based gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu. Police are verifying the claim as part of the investigation.

Advertisement

The attack has triggered concern in the film industry, with calls growing for stronger security for celebrities. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene.

The association described the incident as part of a worrying pattern of attacks targeting members of the film industry, citing previous incidents involving Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and comedian Kapil Sharma.