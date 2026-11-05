Nandini ghee, butter and paneer prices

According to a Bengaluru Milk Union circular, a 200-ml Nandini ghee sachet now costs ₹95, while the 500-ml pack is priced at ₹425.

Ghee sold in PET jars costs ₹65 for 50 ml, ₹100 for 100 ml, ₹180 for 200 ml, ₹435 for 500 ml and ₹870 for one litre. The five-litre pack costs ₹4,250.

Salted butter now costs ₹90 for 100 grams and ₹380 for 500 grams. The 200-gram unsalted butter pack is priced at ₹160, while the 500-gram pack costs ₹390.

Nandini paneer now costs ₹115 for 200 grams, ₹260 for 500 grams and ₹485 for one kg. The 200-gram medium-fat paneer pack costs ₹110.

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Amul ghee, butter also costlier

Amul has also raised prices of select ghee and butter products.

A 1-kg carton of Amul ghee now costs ₹680, up from ₹640, while its 500-gram pure ghee pouch costs ₹345, against ₹325 earlier.

Amul cow ghee's 500-ml pouch has risen from ₹350 to ₹370, while the 1-litre pouch now costs ₹735, compared with ₹695 earlier.

Butter prices have also increased. The 100-gram pack now costs ₹66, up from ₹63, while the 500-gram pack costs ₹325, against ₹310 earlier.

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Nandini milk, curd prices raised earlier

The latest Nandini hike follows KMF's decision to increase milk prices by ₹8 per litre and curd prices by ₹14 per litre from November 1.

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Shivakumar defended the milk hike, saying it would benefit nearly 11 lakh farmer families. He also announced a ₹2-per-litre cut in curd prices.

"I have suggested to them (KMF office-bearers) to reduce the curd prices, they have agreed to reduce it by Rs 2 per litre," Shivakumar said.

"Following this increase, I'm told that about 10 lakh litres have started coming back to us," he said, adding that there had been demands for a Rs 12-per-litre increase.