Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Milk prices rise again: After Amul's ghee and butter price hike, Nandini makes ghee, butter and paneer costlier

Milk prices rise again: After Amul's ghee and butter price hike, Nandini makes ghee, butter and paneer costlier

The latest Nandini hike follows KMF's decision to increase milk prices by ₹8 per litre and curd prices by ₹14 per litre from November 1.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nagarjun Dwarkanath
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 2:51 PM IST
Milk prices rise again: After Amul's ghee and butter price hike, Nandini makes ghee, butter and paneer costlierAccording to a Bengaluru Milk Union circular, a 200-ml Nandini ghee sachet now costs ₹95, while the 500-ml pack is priced at ₹425.

Consumers are facing another round of higher dairy prices, with Nandini raising the prices of ghee, butter and paneer in Karnataka just days after increasing milk and curd prices. Dairy major Amul has also increased the prices of select ghee and butter products.

The Nandini price revision came into effect on November 4. A one-litre Nandini ghee sachet now costs ₹850, up from ₹715. A one-kg pack of paneer has risen from ₹408 to ₹485, while 500 grams of unsalted butter now costs ₹390, compared with ₹285 earlier.

Advertisement

Nandini ghee, butter and paneer prices

According to a Bengaluru Milk Union circular, a 200-ml Nandini ghee sachet now costs ₹95, while the 500-ml pack is priced at ₹425.

Ghee sold in PET jars costs ₹65 for 50 ml, ₹100 for 100 ml, ₹180 for 200 ml, ₹435 for 500 ml and ₹870 for one litre. The five-litre pack costs ₹4,250.

Salted butter now costs ₹90 for 100 grams and ₹380 for 500 grams. The 200-gram unsalted butter pack is priced at ₹160, while the 500-gram pack costs ₹390.

Nandini paneer now costs ₹115 for 200 grams, ₹260 for 500 grams and ₹485 for one kg. The 200-gram medium-fat paneer pack costs ₹110.

Don't Miss: Amul hikes ghee prices by Rs 50, butter by Rs 15 amid festive demand; check new rates

Advertisement

Amul ghee, butter also costlier

Amul has also raised prices of select ghee and butter products.

A 1-kg carton of Amul ghee now costs ₹680, up from ₹640, while its 500-gram pure ghee pouch costs ₹345, against ₹325 earlier.

Amul cow ghee's 500-ml pouch has risen from ₹350 to ₹370, while the 1-litre pouch now costs ₹735, compared with ₹695 earlier.

Butter prices have also increased. The 100-gram pack now costs ₹66, up from ₹63, while the 500-gram pack costs ₹325, against ₹310 earlier.

Must Read: Tired of protein shakes? Amul launches crunchy cubes with 25g protein for ₹80, here's why they're different

Nandini milk, curd prices raised earlier

The latest Nandini hike follows KMF's decision to increase milk prices by ₹8 per litre and curd prices by ₹14 per litre from November 1.

Advertisement

Shivakumar defended the milk hike, saying it would benefit nearly 11 lakh farmer families. He also announced a ₹2-per-litre cut in curd prices.

"I have suggested to them (KMF office-bearers) to reduce the curd prices, they have agreed to reduce it by Rs 2 per litre," Shivakumar said.

"Following this increase, I'm told that about 10 lakh litres have started coming back to us," he said, adding that there had been demands for a Rs 12-per-litre increase.

Follow us on +Follow us on

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more