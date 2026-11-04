Amul hikes ghee prices by Rs 50, butter by Rs 15 amid festive demand; check new rates

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Amul Ghee and Butter new prices

The reported revised prices of select Amul products are as follows:

Product Earlier price Revised price Ghee, 1 kg carton ₹630 ₹680 Ghee, 500 g pouch ₹325 ₹345 Butter, 100 g pack ₹63 ₹66 Butter, 500 g pack Advertisement ₹310 ₹325

The price increases vary by product, with the 1 kg ghee carton witnessing a ₹50 hike and the 500-gram butter pack becoming ₹15 more expensive.

Why has Amul increased prices?

The reported price revision comes amid rising demand for branded ghee in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Media reports have linked the increase in demand to enforcement action against suspected adulterated dairy products, which has reportedly encouraged some consumers to prefer established brands.

Reports citing a cooperative leader associated with Amul said authorities had seized around 2 lakh kg of suspected counterfeit ghee across the two states over the preceding six months. The development has reportedly contributed to greater demand for branded products, adding pressure on supplies.

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The festive season has further intensified demand. Ghee is widely used in the preparation of sweets and traditional food items during Diwali, while butter remains a staple for households and food businesses.

ALSO READ: Patanjali ghee among food stocks worth ₹9 crore seized by Maharashtra FDA in festive-season crackdown

Ghee shortage reported in Gujarat

Retailers in Ahmedabad and Vadodara have reportedly faced limited supplies of certain Amul products, particularly cow ghee. The reported shortage comes at a time when consumers typically increase purchases of dairy products for household consumption and festive preparations.

Supply constraints have also been reported in markets such as Pune and Kolkata. However, the extent of the shortages and the reasons behind them may vary across locations.

How does the price hike affect consumers?

The latest increase could add to festive-season expenses for households that regularly purchase ghee and butter. Consumers buying larger quantities for sweets, snacks and other preparations may feel the impact more directly.

The revision also follows the reduction in GST rates on several dairy products in September 2025, when the applicable rate was reduced from 12% to 5%. Amul had subsequently announced price reductions across several products.