Daylight robbery with govt ID: Ex-Karnataka clerk's Rs 30 crore wealth stuns state

A former clerk in Karnataka's Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) is at the centre of a storm after a Lokayukta raid uncovered disproportionate assets worth over Rs 30 crore - despite having drawn a monthly salary of just Rs 15,000.

Identified as Kalakappa Nidagundi, the former clerk from Koppal district allegedly accumulated 24 houses, four plots, 40 acres of agricultural land, and several vehicles. According to Lokayukta officials, properties were registered in his name as well as those of his wife and her brother. The raid also uncovered 350 grams of gold, 1.5 kilograms of silver jewellery, two cars and two two-wheelers.

Advertisement

The case has sparked a flood of reactions, with Aarin Capital chairman Mohandas Pai calling out Karnataka's top leadership. "How can Karnataka prosper with such corruption? Our CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar should identify corrupt officials, prosecute them and bring down corruption. Corruption increasing massively," he posted.

Investor Vineeth K pointed to the larger structural rot, saying, "This is why 10 lakh applications come for every clerk and peon post in govt... Every single file needs to move by them. Former clerk salary - Rs 15,000. Wealth - Rs 30 crore, 24 houses, 6 plots, 40 acres land, multiple vehicles.”

Advertisement

One social media user summed up the public sentiment bluntly: “Daylight robbery has been normalized in this country. It's a disgrace to honest citizens.”

Pallav Nadhani, an entrepreneur, said when one hears stories like these come out everyday (and which probably is a very small % of actual corruption), one really start questioning - how will this country ever progress? "Now, really believe that - if you're in the 18-35 years age bracket, have a good white collar job (which can be done from anywhere), and don't have family responsibilities "yet" that requires you to stay in India - MOVE OUT of India. ASAP!"

"You'll get better infra, systems, opportunities, people etc. and won't have to see your tax money wasted on the lowest of the scums of earth; while being fed "patriotic" BS," he added.

Advertisement

Nidagundi, along with former KRIDL engineer ZM Chincholkar, is accused of misappropriating over Rs 72 crore by allegedly creating fake bills and records for 96 infrastructure projects that were never executed. The investigation followed a court-authorised raid triggered by a complaint to the Lokayukta.

Koppal MLA K Raghavendra Hitnal said the state government is taking the matter seriously. "A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted so that appropriate action can be taken," he said.