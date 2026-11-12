Death threat to Arvind Kejriwal: Caller poses as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, demands ₹7 crore

The caller allegedly asked Singh to convey the demand to Kejriwal: pay ₹7 crore or face consequences. The complaint states that the caller threatened to kill both Kejriwal and his daughter if the amount was not paid.

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Police action

Singh approached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali, Punjab, on November 6 and filed a complaint seeking action. Based on the complaint, Mohali Police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

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Police have reportedly assigned the matter to the cybercrime unit for investigation. The probe is examining the caller’s identity, the origin of the communication, and whether the claimed gang affiliation is genuine.

Investigation status

While initial reports described the threat as being made in the name of the Bishnoi gang, subsequent reports cited police findings suggesting the call may have been fake and that the caller was reportedly from Rohtak. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the final findings of the investigation.

The development has drawn attention because the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s name has repeatedly surfaced in extortion, shooting, and targeted-violence cases. Police have not said whether Kejriwal or his family has been provided additional security following the complaint.

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The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrest has been publicly announced at the time of reporting.