Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, sources told India Today. Deepika was admitted to Mumbai's Reliance Foundation Hospital on September 7 at around 5 pm, accompanied by her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Several photos and videos of the actor went viral on social media as she made her way to the hospital.

Just a day before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer were seen paying a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The couple was joined by members of both their families as they sought blessings for the good health of the new family member.

The couple got married in a lavish wedding at Italy's Lake Como in December 2018, which included a South Indian wedding followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony to honour both their cultural heritages.

The duo announced their pregnancy in February this year. On the work front, they are awaiting the release of their film, 'Singham Again,' where Deepika will presumably be introduced as Lady Singham, while Ranveer will be seen in a cameo.