'Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate': PM Modi responds after Trump 'softens' stance on ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday acknowledged US President Donald Trump’s shifted tone on bilateral relations, saying he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” Trump’s positive sentiments about the India-US partnership.

Modi’s response came a day after Trump walked back his earlier criticism about India’s energy ties with Russia, calling the relationship with New Delhi “special” and reaffirming his personal bond with Modi.

In a message on X, the PM wrote: “India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” tagging both Trump and the official @POTUS handle.

The exchange follows a week of fluctuating rhetoric from Trump, who had first posted on Truth Social that the US had “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China.” But during an Oval Office interaction on Friday, Trump struck a conciliatory note.

Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties.



“I’ll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He’s a great prime minister. He’s great. But I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” he said.

The reversal came after Trump posted an old photo of Modi, Putin, and Xi Jinping at the recent SCO summit, accompanied by the line: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Despite the shift in tone, frustration over India’s continued purchase of Russian oil lingered. “I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India — 50 per cent, very high tariff,” Trump said.