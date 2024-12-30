‘Deeply concerned’: NHRC flags use of children in Atishi, Kejriwal’s political campaign to ECI, X

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has flagged the usage of children in Aam Aadmi Party’s political campaigns. In a letter written by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the commission said that they came across a post on social media wherein Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal shared content depicting children directly involved in political campaigning activities for AAP.

The NHRC took suo motu cognizance of the matter under Section 12(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The video in question that was posted by CM Atishi and reposted by Kejriwal, four children can be seen chanting the slogan: “Ab ki baar, Kejriwal”. In her post, Atishi said, “It’s official: Even the next generation knows what the name of good governance is…”

Kejriwal in his post, sharing Atishi’s tweet, said in Hindi: “Aap Aam Aadmi Party ko Dilli mein kaise rokoge, BJP walon? (How will you stop AAP in Delhi now, BJP people?)”

“While the Model Code of Conduct for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in Delhi is yet to come into force, the Commission is deeply concerned about the participation of children in political campaigning activities. This practice not only violates the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India on 5th February 2024 but also contravenes Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with other relevant legal provisions,” NHRC said.

The commission has asked the Election Commission to take corrective measures to address the issue instantly, and to issue strict guidelines to political parties.

In a similar letter to social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), Kanoongo asked for the posts to be removed. “In view of the above, the Commission is of the firm view that that the aforementioned post(s) /re-post(s) should be immediately removed/taken down and an Action Taken Report (ATR) detailing the steps undertaken to address this issue must be submitted to the Commission within 7 days,” stated Kanoongo in his letter to Vinay Prakash, Resident Grievances Officer, X.