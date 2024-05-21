'Deeply troubled': After 'slip of tongue' on Lord Jagannath, Sambit Patra goes on 3-day fasting for atonement

BJP's Sambit Patra on Tuesday announced a three-day fasting for atonement for his controversial remarks on Lord Jagannath. Patra, who is contesting from the Puri Lok Sabha seat, while speaking to a private Odia channel, said that Lord Jagannath is PM Modi's bhakt (devotee). His video went viral, with Odisha Chief Minister and the ruling Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik terming it an "insult to the Lord".

आज महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी को लेकर मुझसे जो भूल हुई है, उस विषय को लेकर मेरा अंतर्मन अत्यंत पीड़ित है।



मैं महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी के चरणों में शीश झुकाकर क्षमा याचना करता हूँ। अपने इस भूल सुधार और पश्चाताप के लिए अगले 3 दिन मैं उपवास पर रहूँगा।



जय जगन्नाथ। 🙏



ଆଜି ଶ୍ରୀ… pic.twitter.com/rKavOxMjIq — Sambit Patra (Modi Ka Parivar) (@sambitswaraj) May 20, 2024

"Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha is the Lord of Universe. Calling Mahaprabhu a bhakt of another human being is an insult to the Lord. This has hurt the sentiments and demeaned the faith of crores of Jagannatha bhaktas and Odias across the world," the chief minister said. He also called Lord Jagannath the greatest symbol of Odia asmita (pride).

"By this, you have deeply hurt Odia Asmita and this will be remembered and condemned by the people of Odisha for a very long time," Patnaik said.

Patra responded to the chief minister, calling it a "slip of tongue". He said he gave a number of bytes to multiple media channels after the massive success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Puri, "everywhere I mentioned that Modi ji is an ardent “Bhakt” of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu."

"By mistake during one of the bytes I pronounced just the opposite. I know you too know and understand this," Patra said. "Sir, let’s not make an issue out of a nonexistent issue. We all have 'slip of tongue' sometimes. Thanks and Pranam."

Later, the BJP leader announced three-day fasting to repent his mistake. "Today, I am deeply troubled by the mistake I have made regarding Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji," a rough translation of Patra's post in Hindi read. "I bow down at the feet of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath Ji and beg for forgiveness. I will be fasting for the next three days to correct my mistake and repent," he added.

Puri will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

